In need of a victory, Kodiak’s boys found one against reigning 2A state champion Ninilchik.
It came down to the wire in an entertaining Friday evening at Kodiak High School.
A big-time 3-pointer by Connor Case and clutch free throws from Aron Paguio in the closing two minutes sealed a 71-63 nonconference victory that snapped Kodiak's four-game skid.
“This is a big win for us. It sends a message to the next team that we play that we are still here and we are not going anywhere,” veteran Kodiak coach David Anderson said.
Anderson hopes the momentum gained in Friday’s win over Ninilchik carries over to the Northern Lights Conference Championships that begin March 9 at Kodiak High School. Kodiak — the defending NLC champions — lost its final four conference games and will enter the tournament as either a four or fifth seed.
“It sucked losing four games in a row,” Paguio said. “We came here tonight to win and to get ready for regions.”
The 5-foot-9 guard made sure that happened. Paguio scored eight of his team-high 21 points in the final 95 seconds of regulation to seal Kodiak’s first home win of the season. His scoring spree, including making all six free throws, came after Ninilchik had pulled to within one.
“It was a lot of pressure because every practice, I kept missing shots,” Paguio said. “I got to make it count for the team.”
After not playing his freshman and sophomore seasons, Paguio has emerged as a late-season scoring threat for Kodiak. In his last seven games, the speedy point guard has eclipsed double-figures in scoring four times, with a high of 24 in a victory at Palmer.
Paguio’s recent hot streak has impressed Anderson, who has inserted him into the starting lineup.
“If you ever watch Aron play, he is everywhere on the court. He is getting rebounds and steals. He is so quick. You can’t teach that. It is a natural ability that he has,” Anderson said.
“He will be one of the guys next year in this program who is going to be a standout. He will be able to do a lot more with the confidence that he has gotten this year.”
Kodiak controlled the first half, leading by as many as 14. However, the second half was different, thanks to Ninilchik senior Jaylin Scott, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points. The athletic and springy 6-5 forward scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the final 16 minutes.
With Scott doing work down low and Colvin Moore lighting it up from the outside (four 3-pointers and 18 points), Ninilchik pulled to within one twice in the fourth quarter — the final time with just over 2 minutes to play.
A Case 3-pointer with 1:54 left pushed Kodiak’s lead to four, which was followed by a John Ticman steal and assist to Paguio and another bucket by Kelly Ticman that ballooned the lead to 63-57.
A 19-3 team doesn’t fold, though. And Ninilchik didn’t. Jalen Scott drilled a triple to make it a one-possession game with 48 ticks left. A Kelly Ticman bucket and six Paguio free throws shut the door on the Wolverines’ bid for their fourth win against a 4A team this season.
Case ended with 16 points, while Alex Holland dropped 13 and Kelly Ticman 11.
“I don’t care what level you won a state championship at; you got to do something right. And they have done it right. It is a good win for us,” Anderson said.
Kodiak (9-11) and Ninilchik conclude the two-game series at 7:30 tonight.
BEARS 71, WOLVERINES 63
Ninilchik 10 19 13 21 — 63
Kodiak 17 18 15 21 — 71
Ninilchik (63) — Mahoney 1 0-2 2, Edens 4 3-3 15, Scott 9 3-8 23, McCorrison 2 0-0 5, Adams 0 0-0 0, Moore 7 0-0 18, McCloskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-12 63.
Kodiak (71) — Holland 5 0-0 13, J. Ticman 3 0-0 6, Barroga 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 5 0-0 11, Case 5 2-2 16, Antique 2 0-0 4, Paguio 7 7-7 21. Totals: 27 9-9 71.
3-point goals: Ninilchik 11 (Edens 4, Moore 4, Scott 2, McCorison); Kodiak 9 (Holland 4, Case 4, K. Ticman). Fouls: Ninilchik 14, Kodiak 10. Fouled out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.