In need of a spark, Kodiak baseball turned to its two state champion — and college-bound — swimmers.
Ian Rocheleau and Nick Carver came up clutch in the Bears’ five-run third inning that triggered a 12-3 nonconference win over Houston Wednesday at Baranof Field and extended the team’s season-best winning streak to five games.
Kodiak was sluggish through the first two innings and entered the third trailing 2-0. After Alex Holland’s sacrifice fly and Nate Baker’s run-scoring single tied the game, the swimmers took over.
Carver’s run-scoring fielder’s choice put Kodiak ahead and Rocheleau’s two-run double was the exclamation point on the game-changing inning.
The two swimmers weren’t done there. Carver drove in another run in the fourth, while Rocheleau added a single to his box score. The two accounted for half of Kodiak’s six hits and four of the seven RBIs.
“I didn’t even notice that,” Rocheleau said. “It says something about us. We are athletes, too.”
Carver and Rocheleau have joined a long list of Kodiak swimmers who have impacted the diamond— baseball and softball.
“It probably comes from the fact that they work their butts off all the time,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “They are athletic and have grown up in that (swimming) program since kindergarten. They are great kids to be around — everybody that I have had that has shared between the programs has been a lot of fun to be around.”
For Rocheleau, he hasn’t played baseball since lacing them up in the eighth grade for Kodiak Little League. Having already committed to swimming for NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University, he figured why not dust off the cleats.
After knocking off the rust, he carved out a spot in left field — making two catches in Wednesday’s win — and the batting order.
“I don’t even think Nick expected me to try out. I kind of showed up one day to practice ... and coach was just as surprised,” Rocheleau said. “I’m just enjoying it.”
Fox was stoked to get Rocheleau’s state-winning experience — granted in another sport — in the dugout. In the fall, Rocheleau and Carver, who is headed to NCAA Division II William Jewell College, were part of Kodiak’s state championship swimming team.
“He is a nice quiet leader in the dugout, keeping everybody on track, and is a good influence on some of the younger guys,” Fox said. “He has been putting some work in with hitting, and it is starting to pay off.”
Tuesday’s performance was Rocheleau’s best of the season, and it came a day after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
“I had my lucky jersey on. I always play good in yellow,” he said. “I had a pretty good game against Homer in yellow.”
Kodiak hung five more on the board in the fourth to hand freshman left-handed reliever Owen Booth a 10-3 lead.
Booth made quick work of Houston, retiring nine straight — four by strikeouts — in three perfect frames.
“For a freshman coming in, throwing like that, and sitting guys down, that is pretty awesome,” Fox said. “I can’t wait to see what he does in the next couple of years.”
Starter Jon Flerchinger was equally impressive. The junior fanned six and walked only one in four strong innings to earn the victory.
Hunter Williams added a pair of doubles — one a ground-rule variety — and drove in two.
Kodiak (6-8) hosts Redington in a Southcentral Conference game at 6 p.m. Friday. The two game set concludes with a nonconference game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
