From last to first. That is how Robbie Greene became the latest King of the Hill bowling tournament winner.
Greene struggled through the four-game qualifying block and was seeded 24th out of 24 bowlers for Sunday’s bracket play at Tropic Lanes.
So what said the hard-throwing left-hander.
Greene ran the table, polishing off a 6-0 record by defeating James Turner in the championship match by the handicap score of 213-195.
Greene was one of a handful of bowlers who entered the tournament with a 200-plus average and no handicap. He made up 40-plus pins in his final two matches to take home the $604 first-place prize.
Greene’s run to the finals wasn’t easy as he knocked off high-powered bowlers Yorgen Haakenson (224-195), James Glenn (232-216), Philip Obas (206-182), Dave Smith (195-168) and Lee Haakenson (197-130).
Turner didn’t go home empty-handed. He netted $453 for second.
After getting bounced to the consolation bracket by Smith, Turner reeled off elimination victories over Louis Rocheleau, Shane Parker, Rick Borton, Obas, Snith, Derek Clarkston and Lee Haakenson.
Haakenson placed third and won $302, while Clarkston grabbed $151 for fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.