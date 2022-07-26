Kenai Post 20’s run at the American Legion baseball state tournament ended with an 8-7 loss to Service in a Monday semifinal game at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
The Twins entered the final frame down two runs and were primed for the walk-off win when they loaded the bases with no outs.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams started the rally when he led the inning off with a looping single to right field. However, Williams was the only runner to score when he cross the plate on a one-out fielder’s choice.
Service advances to today’s championship game against Eagle River at 5:30 p.m. Eagle River knocked off South Anchorage 9-5 in Monday’s other semifinal.
Kenai entered the tournament as a seventh-seed and finished tied for third with South. The Twins ended the season with a 17-15 record.
The Kodiak kids — Williams and Malakai Olson — were vital cogs to Kenai’s success this season, and they showed up against Service.
Williams slashed two of Kenai’s eight hits and scored three times from the third spot in the order.
He helped his high school buddy out in the opening frame by snagging a line drive at second base and flipping to second to complete an inning-ending double play.
Olson — a rising junior at Kodiak High School — cruised through the first three innings, only giving up a run. He took a 4-1 lead into the fourth.
The fourth was rough for the Twins. Service knocked Olson out of the game and struck for seven runs.
Olson’s final line read like this: Three innings pitched, five runs, six hits, one strikeout and two walks.
With Kodiak Post 17 not fielding a team for the third straight summer, Olson and Williams joined the Kenai Twins, which welcomes players from all over the Peninsula and Kodiak Island.
“A couple years ago I used to play against the Twins, and losing to them pretty bad, so joining them feels really nice,” Williams told the Alaska Sports Report after the Twins’ victory over Bartlett on Sunday. “It feels really nice to be part a team that is known for being good. A team people throw their best pitchers against them.”
Williams played two seasons for Post 17 and was part of the magical upset victory over top-seeded Juneau 3-1 in the opening round of the 2018 state tournament.
Olson was on the 2019 Post 17 squad.
Kenai assistant coach Nathan James — the starting catcher for Post 17 in 2018 — helped recruit Olson and Williams to the Peninsula.
“Hunter and Malakai are arms we could always rely on. We needed that to go as far as we did,” James wrote in a text message. “Not to mention, being the kids from Kodiak coming to the Peninsula, they were two of the best teammates we had. They developed lifelong friendships with each of these boys and created memories they will always have.”
