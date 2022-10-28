It was throwback Thursday for the Kodiak volleyball team.
Down two sets to former Northern Lights Conference rival Kenai, Kodiak rallied to force a fifth and deciding set. The 3A Kardinals scored eight of the last nine points to secure the best-of-5 nonconference match at Kenai High School.
“Brilliant match!!! So proud,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis wrote in a text message.
The 4A Bears dropped the first two sets to Kenai, then rallied to take the next two 25-22, 25-15.
Kodiak led the fifth set 5-3, before Kenai took control to knock off the Bears for the second time in less than a week. Kenai took a best-of-3 set against Kodiak at the Dimond/Service Tournament in Anchorage.
According to Willis, Kodiak was playing without starting middle Serenity Bushell, who was unwell and did not travel. That led to the veteran coach experimenting with different lineups in the opening two sets. She found a rotation that hit in the final three sets.
Kenai departed the NLC in 2018. Since its arrival to the 3A classification, the Kenai has been dominant, finishing runner-up at the state tournament in 2019 and 2021.
Kodiak (2-4 NLC, 2-6 in best-of-5 matches), concludes the regular season with conference games at Soldotna (1-5 NLC) today (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.).
