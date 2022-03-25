The third Kodiak High School wrestling alumni matches — first since 2020 — will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. in the high school gym.
There will be 10 matches featuring current high school wrestlers and coaches facing off against former prep stars. The combined field has nine state championships and 25-plus state medals.
Matches will consist of three one-minute rounds — a fourth round will be added if $40 of donations are collected during the match. Proceeds go to the Kodiak High School wrestling program.
The alumni are the two-time defending champions.
Lineup
Olivia Troxell vs. Cythia Berns; David O’Brien vs. Vince Valladolid; Meagan Mickelson vs. Megan Roberts; Garritt Roberts vs. Carl Green; Sam Lopez vs. Junior Valladolid; Ivan Rodriguez vs. Sean Costello; Ethan Benton vs. Hayden Foster; David Fisher vs. Craig Larionoff; Josh Smith vs. Nick Roberts; Jonah Stewart vs. Shaun Walton.
