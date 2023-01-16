Kodiak’s girls dropped a pair of Northern Lights Conference basketball games to Soldotna over the weekend at Soldotna High School.
Soldotna took Friday’s opener 63-39, then completed the sweep with a 42-37 victory.
Kodiak dropped to 0-2 in the NLC, 0-6 overall. Soldotna improved to 2-0 in the NLC, 4-4 overall.
FRIDAY
Avie Arevalo and Serenity Bushell combined for 25 of Kodiak’s 39 points in Friday’s 63-39 loss to Soldotna.
Arevalo sprung for a team-high 13 points, while Bushell hit six of eight from the free-throw line and ended with 12 points.
Katelyn Morrison paced Soldotna with a game-high 19 points. Josie Sheridan chipped in 13 and Kaytlin McAnelly added 11 points.
After netting only 12 points and trailing by 15 at halftime, Kodiak found footing in the second half, scoring 10 in the third and 17 in the fourth.
SATURDAY
Kodiak led by three points at halftime, but dismal shooting from the charity stripe kept the Bears from their first win of the season.
Kodiak hit only 8 of 28 free throws for the game and went 3 for 10 in the final quarter. Soldotna was 11 of 15 from the stripe and outscored Kodiak by eight points in the second half.
Arevalo led Kodiak with 12 points, while Jisselle Blanco punched in nine points and Lakeisha Sanchez six points.
Sheridan led three Soldotna players in double-figures with 13 points. Morrison added 11 points and Kaytlin McAnelley had 10 points.
Kodiak is idle until Jan. 27-28, when it hosts Colony. The homestand continues Feb. 10-11 against Palmer.
FRIDAY
STARS
63,
BEARS
39
Kodiak 4 8 10 17 — 39
Soldotna 14 13 19 17 — 63
Kodiak (39) — Arevalo 4 5-10 13, Sanchez 0 0-4 0, Blanco 2 1-2 5, Holland 2 0-0 5, Nero 1 0-0 2, Enriquez 0 0-1 0, Bushell 3 6-8 12, Arbues 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 12-24 39.
Soldotna (63) — Lee 0 0-0 0, Sedivy 1 0-0 2, Burris 1 0-0 2, Shaeffer 0 0-0 0, Morrison 8 2-3 19, Walters 0 0-0 0, Inman 4 1-1 9, McAnelly 5 0-0 11, Lemm 2 3-7 7, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Sheridan 5 2-2 13. Totals: 23 8-13 63.
3-point goals: Kodiak 1 (Holland); Soldotna 3 (Morrison, McAnelly, Sheridan). Fouls: Kodiak 13, Soldotna 19. Fouled out: None.
Junior varsity - Soldotna 60, Kodiak 40.
SATURDAY
STARS
42,
BEARS
37
Kodiak 7 12 9 9 — 37
Soldotna 7 9 15 11 — 42
Kodiak (37) — Arevalo 4 4-10 12, Sanchez 3 0-4 6, Blanco 4 1-6 9, Holland 1 0-0 3, Nero 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 1 3-8 5, Arbues 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-28 37.
Soldotna (42) — Lee 0 2-2 2, Burns 0 0-0 0, Shaeffer 0 0-0 0, Morrison 5 1-1 11, Inman 1 0-0 2, McAnelley 4 2-4 10, Lemm 2 0-0 4, Sheridan 3 6-8 13. Totals: 15 11-15 42.
3-point goals: Kodiak 1 (Holland); Soldotna 1 (Sheridan). Fouls: Kodiak 14, Soldotna 16. Fouled out: None.
Junior varsity - Soldotna 47, Kodiak 38.
