Over the past few weeks, Kodiak has flirted with its first mercy-rule victory of the season. However, the Bears could never close the door as all five games went the full seven innings during their win streak.
Hunter Williams took care of that with one mighty swing.
In the fourth, the junior’s two-out grand slam gave Kodiak a 13-run cushion. Then, an inning later, the hard-throwing right-hander polished off Redington in a 16-3 Southcentral Conference baseball victory Friday at Baranof Field.
Williams had a day as he turned into Kodiak’s version of Shohei Ohtani. He went 3-for-3 with 7 RBIs and was a double away from the cycle. His grand slam in the fourth came on a 3-0 count that capped one of Kodiak’s best offensive performances in years. He crushed the ball over the left-field fence and was greeted by a mob of teammates at home plate.
“It felt pretty good. I didn’t think it went over at first,” Williams said. “When I got to second, I questioned if it went over, then everybody started cheering. It felt like my old Little League self hitting a home run.”
Williams tattooed balls into the woods at Dark Lake Field; this was his first big-field pop. He’s been close this season, hitting the fence a few times.
“I’ve been eager for one,” he said.
Kodiak coach Jason Fox gave Williams the green light to swing 3-0 in hopes of invoking the 10-run mercy rule — something that has recently eluded his team. The only problem with the game ending after five was Williams didn’t get a chance to complete the cycle.
“He got it, and the wind helped a little bit, too,” Fox said.
Williams’ round-tripper was Kodiak’s first over-the-fence homer since 2018, when Shaun Walton blasted a 3-run shot against Colony at Baranof Field. Walton — now on Kodiak’s coaching staff — ended that 16-3 game with six RBIs and was the winning pitcher. Williams’ performance was eerily similar.
“We haven’t had a lot of really strong hitters,” Fox said. “He can hit the ball.”
Williams commanded the bump, tossing a two-hitter while striking out seven and walking two to push the surging Bears to 5-3 in conference, 7-8 overall. Kodiak started the year 1-8.
“The teams that we played during the early season were good baseball teams,” Fox said. “That pushed us to realize where we are at. The guys understood that they needed to play hard this year and play well and clean baseball. … They realize now that they can beat some teams.”
Williams fanned a batter every inning and tallied two punch outs in the fourth and fifth innings. He gave up three early runs — one in the first and two in the second — but settled down after that.
“I’m finally coming together and finding myself with pitching again,” said Williams, a key returner from last year’s state runner-up team.
Fox said Williams has been working on controlling pitches and not overthrowing.
“The last two or three outings, he has been finding that zone where he can get some strikes in with all three of his pitches,” Fox said. “He is building on that momentum, and that is really good to see.”
After Redington tied the game at 3 in the second, Kodiak went up for good with a 7-run third inning. Alex Holland’s three-run double capped the inning and put the Bears up 8-3.
Nate Baker and Tyler Christiansen also contributed singles, while Ian Rocheleau drove in a run.
“I’m excited to see how the season is going to end,” Williams said.
