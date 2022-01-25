All Carly Glover and the Liberty University women’s hockey team do is win.
With a weekend sweep of Indiana Tech, Liberty, the top-ranked team in ACHA Division I, pushed its program-best winning streak to 33 games. The Flames are 18-0 this season following 3-0 and 4-2 victories over Indiana Tech.
Glover, a 2020 graduate of Kodiak High School, came up huge in helping extend Liberty’s streak. The sophomore forward pushed in a pair of goals and assisted on another in Sunday’s 4-2 victory.
It was a classic performance from Glover.
Her first goal came with 2:10 remaining in the second when she deflected the shot of teammate Dana McLeod into the next for a 2-1 lead.
After Indiana Tech tied the game, Glover and McLeod switched roles. McLeod punched in the go-ahead goal with 7:17 left in regulation from a pass from Glover.
Glover capped the night with an insurance goal with 2:54 remaining.
Glover nearly broke a scoreless game in Friday’s 3-0 win when her second-period shot clanged off the post. Moments later, Glover’s teammate Aislyn Stretch found the next to break the tie.
In her first season with Liberty, Glover has 13 goals.
Liberty is idle until Feb. 4, when it plays at McKendree University in Illinois.
INDOOR TRACK
Keith Osowski started his senior track and field season at Black Hills State University with a pair of runner-up finishes at the Dave Little Alumni Mile over the weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Osowski, a 2017 graduate of Kodiak High School, finished second in the mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 17.07 seconds and in the 3,000-meter run with a mark of 9:14.14.
Deja Vu Track Club’s Alex Baldwin took the 20-man mile field with a 4:16.48, while Black Hills’ Hayden Grosz’s time of 9:02.69 topped the 19-man 3,000 field.
Oskowski’s personal-best times in the mile is 4:15.15 and 3,000 is 8:51.32, both set during last year’s indoor season.
This weekend, Black Hills is at the Don Holst Open in Chadron, Nebraska, and the Mark Schuck Open in Mankato, Minnesota.
