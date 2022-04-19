A pair of 2021 state championship teams will be competing on another busy prep sports week on The Rock.
BASEBALL
Kodiak is hosting the sixth Rex Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field.
The four-team, four-day tournament kicks off today at 2 p.m. with a loaded field that includes Division I defending state champion South Anchorage, state runner-up Colony and fourth-place finisher Wasilla.
Kodiak is the only Division II team in the field, and the Bears were runners-up in that classification last season.
The battle for the trophy should be tightly contested.
South is searching for its third Matautia title after winning in 2015 and 2017. Wasilla claimed the honors in 2016, while Kodiak won in 2018.
The Matautia tournament started in 2015, and this is the first one since 2019.
Kodiak (0-2) starts against Colony today before facing Wasilla on Thursday and South on Friday. All three games will begin at 5 p.m.
The marquee matchup of the tournament is at 2 p.m. Friday when South plays Colony in a rematch of last year’s state title game. The Wolverines won 19-0.
The two teams did play earlier this week in Anchorage, with South earning a 7-3 victory for its 19th straight win.
The tournament is also a homecoming for Wasilla’s Jace Crall. The senior infielder and pitcher was a pivotal piece to Kodiak’s run to last year’s Division II state title game. His family moved to the Mat-Su Valley during the summer. However, his father recently moved back to the island.
TRACK
The first of three home weekends for Kodiak this season is Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The Bears are hosting Chugiak. The Mustangs are the defending Division I boys state champions.
The Chugiak girls won last fall’s Division I state cross country title.
“They bring a lot of talent,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “Mostly, they love coming to Kodiak for quality competition and a relaxed atmosphere.”
Chugiak senior Josh Bailey’s 100-meter time of 11.26 is tops in the state this season, while he is also on the state-leading 400-meter relay team.
Chugiak’s girls pace the state in three relay events — the 400 (53.49), the 800 (1:55.86) and the 3,200 (10:23.99).
Friday’s meet begins at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s meet starts at 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Kodiak continues its season-opening stretch of home games by hosting Kenai in a pair of Northern Lights Conference games Friday and Saturday at East Addition Park.
Friday’s game is at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s game is at noon.
Kodiak is 2-0 in the conference, 12-6 overall.
