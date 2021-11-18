After having to forgo last weekend’s Bethel Invitational due to COVID close contact tracing, Kodiak’s wrestling team returns to action at this week’s Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament.
The Lancer Smith is the biggest regular-season tournament and is considered the “unofficial state tournament” as Division I and II athletes grapple in the same brackets.
“It is my favorite (meet) to go to,” Kodiak assistant coach Nick Roberts said. “Even though last year I didn’t get to experience what it was really about.”
Because of the pandemic, last season’s Lancer Smith fielded fewer wrestlers than usual and was split into two tournaments on two different days.
This year’s version, which begins Friday at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, is packed with 62 schools from across the state.
All of the Northern Lights Conference teams will be in attendance.
“It is a good one for us,” Roberts said. “We have seen a lot of our region in other tournaments, but a lot of times it is not all of them, or they send a junior varsity ... This is our first real look at what our region is going to be.”
Kodiak is hosting the NLC Championships from Dec. 10-11.
Senior Olivia Troxell was the 2019 Lancer Smith 119-pound girls’ champion and finished second last season.
She enters this weekend’s tournament with a perfect 11-0 record at 112 pounds. Nine of her 11 wins have been by pinfall. Her two other victories were technical falls.
“She sets a goal and just destroys it,” Roberts said.
Troxell helped lead Kodiak to a third-place finish at Nikiski’s Top Dog Invite at the end of October. It was Kodiak’s best team finish at a tournament since 2017.
“One of the things that Olivia said is she had never been part of bringing home a trophy,” Roberts said.
Kodiak’s roster of wrestlers has dwindled to about 13 after beginning the season 27 wrestlers. Roberts said some students left the team because they didn’t want to wear a mask while wrestling, while others figured out wrestling wasn’t their sport or were injured.
The school district has since lifted mask mandates for athletes while they are competing.
Roberts said only six wrestlers would have been eligible to travel to the Bethel Invitational, a dual tournament.
“It would have been us accepting a bunch of losses,” he said.
HOCKEY
Kodiak High hockey makes its home debut Friday and Saturday against Soldotna.
Friday’s 8 p.m. game at the Baranof Park ice rink will be the first official high school game played on The Rock.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids be able to play in front of their family and friends,” Kodiak coach John Glover said. “Hopefully, we can get a lot of excitement from folks from Kodiak. What better thing to do on a Friday night than come watch hockey.”
Saturday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. Both matches count in the Railbelt Conference standings.
A few weeks ago, Kodiak opened its debut season with a pair of conference losses to two-time defending Division II champion Homer, 7-2 and 7-0.
Soldotna hasn’t played a conference game this season and is 3-2 overall.
A preview for the weekend series will appear in Friday’s Daily Mirror.
