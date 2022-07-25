Hunter Williams’ introduction to the American Legion baseball state tournament came in 2018 as a rising eighth grader.
He was 13 — the youngest player at the state tournament — when he pitched against West Anchorage in mop-up duty in Kodiak Post 17’s second round 10-3 loss.
Williams didn’t allow a run in two innings while fanning a batter.
He was even better four years later.
Williams — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — kept Kenai Post 20 alive in this year’s American Legion baseball state tournament with a dominating performance.
The hard-throwing right-hander tossed a complete-game, four-hitter in leading Kenai passed Bartlett 11-1 on Sunday at Mulcahy Stadium.
The win was important as it pushed the Twins to 2-1 in pool play and into a tie with South and Bartlett atop the Alyeska Pool.
Kenai, as the No. 1 seed, and South, as the No. 2 seed, advanced to today’s semifinal round based on a tiebreaker.
The Twins play at 2:15 p.m. A victory moves them to Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game.
Baseball is a team game, but Williams assured Kenai of another day in the tournament.
Williams was efficient, needing only 85 pitches — 64 for strikes — to navigate Bartlett’s lineup. He punched out six, walked one and scattered four hits.
Bartlett’s lone run came in the fourth inning when Kenai was already up 6-0.
Williams helped himself out at the dish by reaching base four times. He walked twice, doubled home a run in the fourth and singled in the sixth. He scored three times from the No. 3 spot in Kenai’s order.
Kenai pounded out 13 hits and reached base nine times via walks.
The seventh-seeded Twins scored four times in the seventh to stun No. 2 Chugiak 6-4.
Williams went 1-for-4 and scored a run.
Atticus Gibson went seven innings, allowing six hits while fanning four and walking two.
Williams made the League of Excellence as a utility player and was an honorable mention pitcher.
In 25 league games, Williams hit .329, scored 24 runs, drove in 13 and stole nine bases.
On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched. He struck out 23 and walked 21 in eight appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.