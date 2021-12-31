Did everybody take their shorts out of the dresser this past week? I hope so. Or maybe you are like me and wear shorts year-round. I still haven’t graduated to big boy pants yet.
What a crazy weather week it was on The Rock.
While Momma Clarkston was getting hit with a Pacific Northwest snowstorm, I was happy to relay to her that it was 65 degrees. IN. DECEMBER.
She reported that the anchors on her local radio show talked about Kodiak’s heatwave. CNN even did a story.
The pups enjoyed the record-breaking warmth as much as I did. Pepper Jack was a pleasure to walk. There was no need to scoot him out the door; he went on his own. I won’t tell him that cold weather is on the way.
Like past columns this month, this one is going to be on the short side as I’ve been wrapped up with the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament. The tournament — the longest-running prep hoops tourney in the state — concluded Wednesday night.
Congrats to coach David Anderson and his boys for winning Kodiak’s first Floyd title since 2009.
The team is exciting and fun to watch. The boys have an edge to them.
The boys will be hosting Metlakatla Jan. 14-15 in a pair of nonconference games if you missed out.
The tournament got off to a rocky start as freezing rain in Anchorage and Fairbanks kept teams from traveling to the island on Sunday. Go figure. It was beautiful here, and planes still couldn’t fly in.
Kodiak High activities director Debbie Rohrer didn’t whiff at the curveball tossed in her direction. Instead, she hit it out of the park, organizing a flawless tournament. She even coached the Kodiak girls. I’m still wondering when that girl slept.
She really does do it all.
That’s enough for now. Let’s get into this week’s NFL picks.
I posted an 11-4 record in Week 16 and head into Week 17 with an overall record of 152-82 (that’s good for 96.5 percentile in ESPN’s Pigskin Pick-Em contest).
Buffalo (9-6) over Atlanta (7-8)
Chicago (5-10) over N.Y. Giants (4-11)
Kansas City (11-4) over Cincinnati (9-6)
Tennessee (10-5) over Miami (8-7)
Indianapolis (9-6) over Las Vegas (8-7)
New England (9-6) over Jacksonville (2-13)
Tampa Bay (11-4) over N.Y. Jets (4-11)
Philadelphia (8-7) over Washington (6-9)
L.A. Rams (11-4) over Baltimore (8-7)
L.A. Chargers (8-7) over Denver (7-8)
San Francisco (8-7) over Houston (4-11)
Dallas (11-4) over Arizona (10-5)
New Orleans (7-8) over Carolina (5-10)
Seattle (5-10) over Detroit (2-12-1)
Green Bay (12-3) over Minnesota (7-8)
Pittsburgh (7-7-1) over Cleveland (7-8)
