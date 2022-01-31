Kodiak wrapped up its first hockey season with Railbelt Conference losses at Palmer.
Palmer took Friday’s game 6-3 and Saturday’s contest 6-2.
The Bears finished with a 2-11 record, 0-11 in conference.
Friday’s game was close until the third period when Palmer overcame a two-goal deficit with six goals in the final nine minutes.
Goals by Noah Coulter, Rowan Wyszkowski and Kody Mitchell gave Kodiak a 3-1 lead and 13 minutes away from the first conference win in program history. Gavin Baxter, Coulter and Vonn Ardnt assisted on the goals.
Palmer tied the game at 3 on a Carter Greco goal with 7:23 left and took the lead for good less than a minute later on a goal from Ryan Martin.
Gavin Gore capped the scoring with goals at the 3:28 and 3:04 mark.
Goalies Oskar Klausner and Aiden Johnson combined for 21 of 27 saves for Kodiak.
Kodiak had 17 shots on goal and was whistled for four penalties for eight minutes. Palmer had six penalties for 12 minutes.
Palmer jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead in Saturday’s game.
Gavin Baxter put Kodiak on the board with a powerplay goal with 10:57 left in the second to trim the margin to 5-1. Hannah McCarthy assisted with the goal.
Colin McCarthy closed out the scoring for Kodiak with 3:01 left in the game.
Klausner saved 20 of 26 shots, while Johnson saved all four shots he saw.
Kodiak had 19 shots on goal and picked up eight penalties for 16 minutes. Palmer had seven penalties for 14 minutes.
Houston (8-3 conference), Kenai (8-3-1) and Palmer (7-4-1) and Soldotna (6-4-2) clinched the conference’s four automatic berths to the Division II state tournament.
Homer (6-5-1) and Juneau (3-8-1) grabbed the two at-large berths to give the Railbelt Conference six state qualifiers. North Pole and Monroe advanced to state out of the Aurora Conference.
The state tournament starts Thursday in Wasilla.
