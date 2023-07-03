The Kenai Post 20 Twins went 1-3 during the three-day Lance Coz Big Fish Wood Bat Tournament that concluded Sunday in Kenai. 

The Twins dropped three close games to the Lower Columbia, Washington, American Legion baseball team — 2-1, 5-3 and 4-3. Kenai’s victory was an 11-1 defeat of Bartlett. 

