The Kenai Post 20 Twins went 1-3 during the three-day Lance Coz Big Fish Wood Bat Tournament that concluded Sunday in Kenai.
The Twins dropped three close games to the Lower Columbia, Washington, American Legion baseball team — 2-1, 5-3 and 4-3. Kenai’s victory was an 11-1 defeat of Bartlett.
Kenai (6-2 league, 11-8 overall) travels to Wasilla on Wednesday for a league/nonleague doubleheader.
LOWER COLUMBIA 4, KENAI 3
The weekend tournament closed on Sunday, with the Washington squad scoring three in the seventh inning to steal the victory from Kenai.
Kodiak’s Malakai Olson started on the bump for Kenai and was effective in three innings. The right-hander allowed no runs on two hits while fanning four and three.
Hunter Williams — Olson’s high school teammate — couldn’t close the game. The righty took the loss, giving up one run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings while striking out one and walking one.
Williams did damage at the plate, collecting two of Kenai’s four hits.
Jace Crall was 0 for 2 with an RBI, while Olson was 0 for 2 with a walk.
LOWER COLUMBIA 5, KENAI 3
Williams doubled, drove in a run and scored a run in three at-bats.
Crall went hitless in three at-bats.
Kenai outhit Lower Columbia 8-4 but found itself in a 5-1 deficit after the fourth inning of Saturday’s contest.
LOWER COLUMBIA 2, KENAI 1
Lower Columbia scored solo runs in the fifth and seventh to start the tournament with a one-run victory.
Williams and Crall went a combined 0 for 7.
Kenai’s Andrew Pieh and Charlie Chamberlain combined to no-hit Bartlett in the five-inning victory.
The two fanned five and walked six.
Crall collected two singles, an RBI and scored a run in four plate appearances.
Williams went 0 for 3 with a run and a walk
Olson was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
