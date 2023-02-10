Hockey

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Noah Coulter, left, and Juneau players race to the puck during a high school hockey game in December at the Baranof Park ice rink. 

Noah Coulter had more to celebrate than winning a silver medal at the Arctic Winter Games last weekend in Canada. 

A day after the Kodiak skater played in the 18U boys hockey championship game for Team Alaska, he was named as a Railbelt all-conference selection. It was the senior’s first selection to the team that honors the best players in the highly talented Railbelt Conference. 

