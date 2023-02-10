Noah Coulter had more to celebrate than winning a silver medal at the Arctic Winter Games last weekend in Canada.
A day after the Kodiak skater played in the 18U boys hockey championship game for Team Alaska, he was named as a Railbelt all-conference selection. It was the senior’s first selection to the team that honors the best players in the highly talented Railbelt Conference.
“It was very cool. Honestly, I didn’t expect it this year, but I am really happy that it happened my senior year,” Coulter said.
Coulter didn’t have eye-popping stats. It was the leadership he brought to the ice for a second-year program that impressed Kodiak’s coaching staff. So submitting Coulter’s name for consideration for the selection was a no-brainer.
“He showed up with a positive attitude every day and led by example,” Kodiak assistant coach Josh McCarthy said. “He might not have had the most goals on the team or the most points, but he gave us good minutes.”
Teammates Rowan Wyskowski and Theron Glover were all-conference honorable mentions.
Coulter, who started his career with the Kodiak Hockey League as a 12-year-old, said it was a pleasant surprise to be named the second all-conference player in program history. Last year, Colin McCarthy earned second-team honors.
“I really wasn’t thinking about it during the year. It wasn’t really on my mind when it popped up. It was a good surprise,” he said.
Coulter, voted team captain at the beginning of the season by his teammates, said his most significant attribute is always working hard.
“Obviously, I am not the most skilled player in the world or in Alaska, but I give it what I can and use my skill for what I can do,” Coulter said.
Coulter shared the ice with his former teammate McCarthy at the Arctic Winter Games. McCarthy, who scored eight points during the games, is attending South Kent School in Connecticut for his junior year.
“He has definitely improved a lot. It was fun to see how good he was this year. He was one of the top players on our team,” Coulter said.
Team Alaska finished fourth in pool play but upset top-seeded Alberta North to earn a place in the championship game. Alaska lost 4-1 to Nunavut in the final.
“It was really fun to be a part of it,” Coulter said. “I got to play with a lot of really high-level players and got to play against a lot of high-level players. Bringing home silver was a big honor and big accomplishment.”
Coach of the year — Rusty Belanger
Jace Appelhans, Soldotna; Bryce Armstrong, Palmer; Caden Warren, Kenai; Anna Dale, Juneau; Stuart McQuillin, Palmer; Xander Logan, Palmer; Aiden Burcham, Soldotna; Boone Theiler, Soldotna; Noah Coulter, Kodiak; Landen Cialak, Kenai.
Caden Johns, Juneau; Silas Larson, Soldotna; Zander Anderson, Palmer; Camden Kovach, Juneau; Jakub Papezik, Palmer; Theron Glover, Kodiak; Jackson Purcell, Soldotna; Rowan Wyskowski, Kodiak.
