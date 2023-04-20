Boys Soccer

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Isaiah Panthin shoots at the goal during a high school soccer practice Tuesday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

In Joseph Amaya’s first year as head coach, Kodiak’s boys soccer team fell one win shy of reaching the Division II State Championships. 

All the Bears needed to do was split a regular-season finale two-game set with Palmer to advance to the big dance for the second time in program history. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.