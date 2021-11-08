Kodiak’s volleyball season came to an unexpected end Friday at the Northern Lights Conference Championships at Palmer High School.
The Bears fell to Wasilla in a heart-tugging 19-25, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 consolation match
Kodiak entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and hoped to reach the Division I state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Instead, the Bears watched as the Mat-Su Valley swept the top three spots. Colony, Wasilla and Palmer will represent the NLC at the state tournament that begins Thursday in Anchorage.
Kodiak concluded its season with a 6-6 record and extended its conference tournament losing skid to 10 games, a mark dating back to 2016.
“We were so proud of how we marched through our season and felt like every week we got better,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis said.
“We were just so proud of how we finished our season so strong and really was looking forward to getting to the big show — we didn’t get that last year.”
This was the first NLC tournament since 2019. The 2020 edition was wiped out because of the pandemic. Willis said all the teams were excited to all be in the same gym competing for state spots.
Willis said she received a message from a parent of a Wasilla player after the tournament that softened the loss.
The parent complimented Willis on Kodiak’s sportsmanship, level of play and how players picked each other up after a mistake.
“I was so proud of that. That is a commitment that my kids have made to honor and respect what everybody brings to the floor,” Willis said.
After splitting the first two sets with Wasilla, the third set proved pivotal.
Down 21-17, Kodiak, behind the serving of Marielle Mangrobang and the power of Kristen Carstens, reeled off seven straight points to take a 24-21 lead.
Kodiak failed to put away the match on two set points, allowing Wasilla to tie it at 24.
The Bears had two more set points — 25-24 and 26-25 — but couldn’t convert. Then, tied at 27, Wasilla took the lead on a kill and won the set on a Kodiak error.
With the momentum, the Warriors jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the fourth set. Kodiak clawed back, forcing four ties before Wasilla used a 3-0 run to take a 24-20 lead.
Carstens led Kodiak with 18 kills and 15 digs. Jiselle Blanco added seven kills and 16 digs.
Britney Llorente had a team-leading 20 digs, while Mangrobang recorded 17 assists and 10 digs.
The Bears were playing without Elan Hilty and Gabby Craig, who could not travel to the Mainland.
Willis was forced to adjust her rotation and brought up a junior varsity player.
“They had been staples for us all season,” Willis said. “We were missing a big part of who we are.”
The coach applauded Amirah Oskolkoff — strictly a junior varsity player this season — and Serenity Bushell for their play at regions.
“They were so brave and wanted to play their absolute best for their teammates,” Willis said. “The rest of the crew really appreciated how hard they worked.”
