Kodiak is back on top of the region in the boys’ 3,200-meter relay.
A season after seeing their nine-year run of Region III titles snapped in the 3,200, the Bears returned to victory circle with a dominating performance at the Region III Track and Field Championships Saturday at Palmer High School.
Kodiak has won 10 out of the past 11 regional titles in the 3,200. They barely had the streak snapped last year, finishing second and only .23 seconds behind Colony.
This year wasn’t close.
Simon Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski, Elias Litzow and Bengt Anderson turned an eight-lap time of 8 minutes, 34.70 seconds — almost 10 seconds faster than runner-up Soldotna.
The 3,200 relay win represented Kodiak’s only regional title, but the Bears picked up five runner-up finishes to place third with 75 points. Colony won with 153 points, while Soldotna was second with 84.
Second-place finishes went to Miles Grimes (400-meter run, 52.49), Sarnowski (800, 2:05.80), Litzow (1,600, 4:38.64), Manny Silva (300 hurdles, 42-10) and the 1,600 relay (John Ticman, Silva, Sarnowski and Grimes, 3:39.02).
Litzow added a third in the 800 (2:05.92) and 3,200 (10:22.26), while Silva was third in the 110 hurdles (16.31).
Grimes was fourth in the 1,600 (4:39.92), Ticman fourth in the triple jump (39-08) and Matthew Macapugay was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.31) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.38).
Kent Maramba shot up the rankings in the discus to place fifth (119-06), while Aron Bautista was fifth in the shot put (44-01).
Junior Jisselle Blanco paced the Kodiak girls with a second in the 100 hurdles (17.06), a third in the 300 hurdles (50.63), a fifth in the triple jump (31-06.5) and a seventh in the long jump (14-02.75).
Serenity Bushell had good showing in the 800 (fifth, 2:29.66) and in the discus (seventh, 90-05).
Abigail Harver was fifth in the 1,600 (5:52.31) and sixth in the 3,200 (13:01).
Kodiak’s girls tallied 19 points to place fifth. Soldotna grabbed the team title with 175 points.
The Division I State Track and Field Championships is Friday and Saturday at Palmer High School in Anchorage.
Boys
Team — 1. Colony 153; 2. Soldotna 84; 3. Kodiak 75; 4. Wasilla 65; 5. Palmer 39.
Finals
Kodiak results
400 — 2. Miles Grimes, 52.49.
800 — 2. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:05.80; 3. Elias Litzow, 2:05.92; 5. Miles Grimes, 2:07.91; 7. Simon Grimes, 2:10.53.
1,600 — 2. Elias Litzow, 4:38.64; 4. Miles Grimes, 4:39.92; 7. Joshua Hathaway, 4:50.55; 8. Jacob Sarnowski, 4:52.96; 9. Simon Grimes, 4:53.29; 12. Bengt Anderson, 4:55.39; 13. Joseph Hathaway, 5:00.42.
3,200 — 3. Elias Litzow, 10:22.26; 5. Bengt Anderson, 10:46.62; 6. Joshua Hathaway, 10:59.14; 8. Joseph Hathaway, 11:12.53; 10. Paxson Williams, 11:29.61.
110 hurdles — 3. Manny Silva, 16.31; 4. Matthew Macapugay, 16.81.
300 hurdles — 2. Manny Silva, 42.10; 5. Matthew Macapugay, 43.38.
400 relay — 3. Gian Saliva, Matthew Macapugay, Jonathan Alonzo, Enrique Silva, 47.67.
800 relay — 3. John Ticman, Matthew Macapugay, Jonathan Alonzo, Gian Saliva, 1:37.77.
1,600 relay — 2. John Ticman, Manny Silva, Jacob Sarnowski, Miles Grimes, 3:39.02.
3,200 relay — 1. Simon Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski, Elias Litzow, Bengt Anderson, 8:34.70.
Shot put — 5. Aron Bautista, 44-01; 7. Tino Timu, 40-05; 10. Kent Maramba, 38-10.5.
Discus — 5. Kent Maramba, 119-06; 13. Aron Bautista, 94-02.
High jump — 6. Enrique Silva, 5-02.
Triple jump — 4. John Ticman, 39-08; 14. Enrique Silva, 32-10.75.
Long jump — 10. Manny Silva, 17-03; 11. Enrique Silva, 17-02.5.
Prelims
100-meter run — 11. Gian Saliva, 12.28; 13. Jonathan Alonzo, 12.64.
200 — 10. Gian Saliva, 24.47; 15. Jonathan Alonzo, 25.09.
400 — 2. Miles Grimes, 52.32; 10. John Ticman, 56.59.
800 — 2. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:06.02; 3. Miles Grimes, 2:07.39; 5. Elias Litzow, 2:08.63; 6. Simon Grimes, 2:09.41.
110 hurdles — 1. Manny Silva, 16.31; 4. Matthew Macapugay, 17.49; 11. Joshua Marquez, 19.90.
300 hurdles — 4. Manny Silva, 43.45; 5. Matthew Macapguay, 43.46; 9. Joshua Marquez, 46.33.
Girls
Team — 1. Soldotna 175; 2. Colony 128; 3. Wasilla 72; 4. Palmer 43; 5. Kodiak 19.
Finals
Kodiak results
100 — 7. Avie Arevalo, 14.15; 8. Alliah Baisa, 14.82.
800 — 5. Serenity Bushell, 2:39.66.
1,600 — 5. Abigail Harver, 5:52.31.
3,200 — 6. Abigail Harver, 13:01.
100 hurdles — 2. Jisselle Blanco, 17.06.
300 hurdles — 3. Jisselle Blanco, 50.63.
400 relay — 4. Alliah Baisa, Avie Arevalo, Grace McSparron, Donavyn Koehler, 1:02.07.
800 relay — 5. Alliah Baisa, Avie Arevalo, Donavyn Koehler, Grace McSparron, 2:16.75.
1,600 relay — 5. Serenity Bushell, Abigial Harver, Maggie Hubert, Alliah Baisa, 4:43.14.
3,200 relay — 3. Serenity Bushell, Abigail Harver, Grace McSparron, Maggie Hubert, 11:46.32.
Discus — 7. Serenity Bushell, 90-05.
Long jump — 7. Jisselle Blanco, 14-02.75.
Triple jump — 5. Jisselle Blanco, 31-06.5.
Girls
100 — 8. Avie Arevalo, 13.98.
200 — 13. Avie Arevalo, 29.86.
800 — 9. Serenity Bushell, 2:46.81.
100 hurdles — 3. Jisselle Blanco, 17.55; 11. Maggie Hubert, 20.71.
300 hurdles — 3. Jisselle Blanco, 50.73; 9. Maggie Hubert, 56.13.
Champions
Boys
100 — Timothy Grisso, Wasilla, 11.40.
200 — Timothy Grisso, Wasilla, 23.00.
400 — Leigh Tacey II, Soldotna, 51.96.
800 — Matthew Rongitsch, Colony, 2:00.87.
1,600 — Matthew Rongitsch, Colony, 4:25.00.
3,200 — Matthew Rongitsch,
110 hurdles — Deshawn Campbell, Wasilla, 15.38.
300 hurdles — Wyatt Faircloth, Soldotna, 41.83.
400 relay — Colony, 44.23.
800 relay — Soldotna, 1:31.52.
1,600 relay — Soldotna, 3:37.64.
3,200 relay — Kodiak, 8:34.70.
Discus — Parker Glastetter, Palmer, 149-11.
Shot put — Eric Kolomeychuk, 53-08.
High jump — Jayce Underwood, Colony, 5-10.
Long jump — Jayce Underwood, Colony, 21-02.75.
Triple jump — Deshawn Campbell, Wasilla, 43-05.
Girls
100 — Emma Glassmaker, Soldotna, 13.42.
200 — Kathleen Riese, Colony, 27.92.
400 — Annie Burns, Soldotna, 1:03.18.
800 — Ella Hopkins, Colony, 2:27.61.
1,600 — Ella Hopkins, Colony, 5:22.04.
3,200 — Ella Hopkins, Colony, 11:58.00.
100 hurdles — Katelyn Morrison, Soldotna, 16.99.
300 hurdles — Anaulie Sedivy, Soldotna, 48.57.
400 relay — Soldotna, 52.68.
800 relay — Soldotna, 1:51.14.
1,600 relay — Soldotna, 4:26.71.
3,200 relay — Soldotna, 10:13.24.
Shot put — Calista Ousley, Colony, 37-04.75.
Discus — Layla Hays, 119-05.
Long jump — Katelyn Morrison, 15-09.5.
Triple jump — Lydia Alverts, Palmer, 33-06.
