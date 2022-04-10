It’s only early April, but Saturday’s final game of the Emerald Isle Invitational felt like a state tournament battle between softball heavyweights Kodiak and North Pole.
The crisp, digit-numbing air that swept over shaded Baranof Field said otherwise.
The environment didn’t matter, as both squads put on a show, entertaining the spectators bundled in blankets or sitting in heated vehicles lining the left-field fence and outfield. The hometown crowd witnessed Kodiak winning its first outright Emerald Isle title with a heart-stopping 7-5 five-inning victory in the “if necessary” game.
North Pole forced the “if” game by handing Kodiak its first loss of Saturday’s bracket play 7-6. Then, in the second game, the Patriots forced extra innings by plating five runs to tie the game as time expired.
Kodiak scored two in the fifth and held on in the bottom half to celebrate. The day started for Kodiak with an 8 a.m. game and ended just before 9 p.m. However, the girls still had enough gas in the tank — and voices left — to cheer like champions.
“I’m not as tired as I expected to be,” said junior Britney Llorente, who caught every inning for Kodiak on Saturday.
Kodiak shared the 2019 Emerald Isle title with Homer when the championship game was canceled because of inclement weather. This was Kodiak’s first outright title in the fourth-year tournament. first held since 2019.
It was earned as the Bears defeated Delta 8-4, North Pole 3-2 and Eagle River 9-1 to reach the championship game. On Friday, Kodiak beat Wasilla 11-4, Delta 16-3 and Eagle River 11-2 to finish pool play tied with North Pole and Colony with 6-1 records.
Kodiak finished with a 10-2 record during the three-day, seven-team tournament.
“This season is starting off magical,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said. “The girls have worked so hard and to see this come true. It is a huge building block for the rest of the year for them. It was a total team effort.”
Bolen preaches power-hitting, but small-ball won it for the Bears.
In the clinching victory, Kodiak only hit one ball out of the infield, and the left fielder caught that ball. The Bears had four infield hits — two well-placed bunts by Llorente — and put pressure on North Pole with their legs.
“The other two features that we hang our hat on are great pitching and aggressive, excellent base running,” Bolen said. “It is a dream as a base coach to not have to say a word. The girls are aggressive and moving on the bases on their own.”
In the finale of the 31-game tournament, Kodiak broke open a scoreless affair with five runs in the third inning.
Alison Narog and Llorente both hit run-scoring, infield singles during the third.
The five runs appeared to be more than enough for Shanoah Spear to work with. The right-hander retired North Pole in order in the first three innings with five groundouts, two infield popups and two strikeouts.
She was cruising. Then the fourth inning happened.
To extend the game, North Pole stung Spear for five runs — the big blasts being a two-run triple by Grace Sikorski and a two-run single by Tiahna Guzman.
Kodiak plated a pair of runs in the first extra-inning when Narog scored on an Anastasia Solomon groundout to second and Danica Howell crossed home on a wild pitch.
North Pole got one back in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring double by Lylah Murrah and had two on base when Spear got Sikorski to ground out to end the marathon day.
“We always push each other to do our best and always motivate each other,” Llorente said.
That was evident when Kodiak rallied from a six-run deficit in the first game to tie it at six in the third.
North Pole won it in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly.
Spear took a hard line drive off the shine in that game, but remained in the game and finished the day inside the circle.
“She is the toughest gal out here and is the tournament MVP in my eyes,” Bolen said.
North Pole — last year’s Division II state runner-up — played outside for the first time this season during the three-day tournament. The field in North Pole still has three-feet of snow on it.
“We will be back in the gym on Monday. Practice will be real soft and easy,” said North Pole coach Todd Schallock, whose team beat Homer, Wasilla and Eagle River to get to the final.
Not Kodiak. Starting Wednesday, the Bears host Thunder Mountain for four days.
“They are one of the better teams over the course of the last decade in the state,” Bolen said. “I’m glad to be able to play ball against high competition like that.”
KODIAK 9, EAGLE RIVER 1
Spear drove in three and dazzled inside the circle to lead Kodiak past Eagle River in the winner’s bracket championship game.
Spear’s two-run single to left field highlighted a five-run third inning that broke open the game for the Bears. The offense was more than enough for Spear. The sophomore right-hander struck out four, walked none and scattered four hits during the five-inning contest. She authored a clean fourth inning, with second baseman Kate Holland involved in every play, catching a popup, throwing a runner out at first and snagging a line drive.
Narog went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Anastasia Solomon went 2 for 2 with a RBI. Ashlyn Bolen doubled to begin the game and drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk in the third.
Riley Smith smashed two singles for Eagle River and scored her team’s only run in the third inning on a Kodiak outfield error.
KODIAK 3, NORTH POLE 2
Carlie Lee hit a go-ahead run-scoring single in the bottom of the third, and Kodiak held on to defeat North Pole in four innings.
The Patriots didn’t go down quietly.
With one out in the fourth and two on, Grace Sikorski’s single to center scored Sierra Howard and moved the tying run to third. Kodiak pitcher Shanoah Spear buckled down, fanning Danika Dawley and getting leadoff hitter Alicia Guzman to softly popup to first to end the game.
Spear was dialed in. After giving up a run in the first, she tossed two scoreless frames. The right-hander struck out three, walked two and allowed five hits in the 65-minute game.
Howard was just as impressive from inside the circle, tossing a three-hitter and striking out four. Her defense helped her out as catcher Guzman threw out two base runners — one at second and one at third — and second baseman Keirra O’Connor gunned a runner out at home.
Kodiak tied the game at 1 when Ashlyn Bolen led off the third with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Bolen ignited Kodiak’s offense with two hits.
Howell led off with a walk and scored on Lee’s liner to right field in the third. Then, Lee gave Kodiak a huge insurance run when she scored on an error.
