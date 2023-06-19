Jonah Arndt delivered for third-seeded Sutliff’s when his team needed him the most.
The Kodiak Little Leaguer dazzled on the mound, scored three runs and drove in two in Sutliff’s 11-6 Junior Division championship game victory over top-seed Northrim Bank on a sunny Saturday at Baranof Field.
Pitching in relief of Jaymes Blondin and Hunter Wagner, the hard-throwing Arndt fired 3 1/3 no-hit innings while fanning nine and walking none. He was dialed in as 35 of his 43 pitches were strikes.
At the dish, he blasted a double and a triple.
Sutliff’s pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts and only five walks.
Blondin recorded Sutliff’s only other base hit, a single in the second.
Northrim’s Joseph Dube matched Arndt on the bump. The southpaw struck out 10 and allowed three runs — two earned — on only one hit in 4 2/3 innings.
Dube had one of his team’s two singles while also scoring twice.
Jake Sanford had a single, drove in a run and scored twice.
Gabe Ford drove in a run for Northrim.
