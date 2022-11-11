In eighth grade, Kristen Carstens was part of the Kodiak Middle School volleyball team that won the Valley Invitational — a rarity for the islanders.
Carstens was the dominant force of the squad, which sparked questions about her age.
“(Opposing) coaches were like, ‘Where did that girl come from? Can we see her birth certificate?’” Kodiak middle and high school volleyball coach Amy Willis said.
Willis knew what she had. The Northern Lights Conference was about to find out.
A year later, after spending a few seconds on the junior varsity, Carstens was promoted to the big league — varsity volleyball. She has been tormenting opponents since then with her flawless hitting form and ability to play the entire floor.
After her final NLC Championships, Carstens was named a first-team all-conference player for the second consecutive season. She most likely would have been a three-time performer had the pandemic not wiped out her sophomore season.
“I was really happy to make it again for the second year. It meant a lot to me being able to be recognized,” Carstens said.
Carstens’ statistics were beyond impressive. Her 321 kills accounted for nearly 40% of Kodiak’s overall kills and were 134 more than the next teammate. The 286 digs — fourth on the team — and team-best 60 service aces showed the versatility of the 5-foot-11 outside hitter.
Her stats are gaudy, but Carstens is an unassuming superstar. The most humble of athletes, somebody who deflected attention to teammates who made it possible for her to finish plays.
“I know that maybe it was an amazing kill, but everyone else is also doing amazing,” Carstens said.
Carstens celebrated by raising her arms above her head and doing little circles with her wrists. She got the most excited when she recorded a block, Willis said. She had 57 of those this season — 27 solo. Her emotions were even-keeled, in a win or a loss.
“Nothing flusters her,” Willis said. “ If she makes an error, no big deal. If a teammate makes an error, she is going to be the first one over there to say, ‘Hey, you got this.’”
Carstens carries that attitude off the court as being part of Willis’ program has taught her lessons she will take with her when she graduates in the spring.
“After losing something, it is easy to be hard on yourself about it, but it is not always your fault. It is just not one point that messes up the whole game,” Carstens said. “I think about that in life. Messing up one thing isn’t going to ruin your whole life.”
Carstens’ love for volleyball blossomed by watching her older sister play for Kodiak. She was hooked and started playing as soon as she reached middle school. Bears volleyball is in her genes. Her mom played for Kodiak and was a teammate of Willis. Carstens’ aunt was coached by Willis.
Carstens said being coached by Willis in middle school made the transition to a Willis-coached high school team easier.
“I wasn’t sure if I would be able to succeed with a different coach, but all of them are amazing,” Carstens said. “I would have been grateful to be coached by any of them.”
Over the past two years, Carstens has accumulated 680 kills, 644 digs and 124 aces to become Kodiak’s most dominant player since Kalameli Matautia graduated in 2016. Matautia’s four-year career produced two first-team NLC awards, 884 kills and 323 digs.
“She has been our anchor for what would have been three seasons if she had a sophomore season,” Willis said. “She is an incredible human. I’m just super proud to have played a part in her life.”
What’s next for Castens? That is still to be determined. She is an avid quilter and has an interest in dentistry and engineering. What about college volleyball? She hasn’t ruled that out.
“I get a lot of joy out of the sport,” Carstens said. “You always have your ups and downs, but when I am on my ups, it is amazing. It always makes me happy to play and be on the court.”
TWO HONORED
Kodiak junior outside hitter Jisselle Blanco earned first-team NLC recognitions after posting 187 kills, 390 digs and 55 service aces.
“She gets the job done, and I could never take Jisselle off the court. She switches from front row to back row so flawlessly,” Willis said.
Willis said Blanco is a student of the game, always watching films of other teams.
“She is always working to do more,” the coach said. “She wants her team to be incredibly prepared.”
Senior libero and defensive specialist Britney Llorente was placed on the NLC second team. Llorente amassed 406 digs this season and finished with over 1,000 digs in her career.
Senior libero Avie Arevalo was named to the NLC good sport team.
