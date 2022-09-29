Joseph Dube and Brooke Virgin led Kodiak Middle School’s cross country team at the MSBSD Middle School Championships last week in Palmer.
Dube covered the 2.1-mile course in 12 minutes, 30.39 seconds to finish sixth in a 238-runner field.
Joseph Dube and Brooke Virgin led Kodiak Middle School’s cross country team at the MSBSD Middle School Championships last week in Palmer.
Dube covered the 2.1-mile course in 12 minutes, 30.39 seconds to finish sixth in a 238-runner field.
Kodiak landed three more runners in the top 30 to place fifth out of 12 teams with 123 points. Colony grabbed the team title with 73 points.
Treyten Butler was 21st (13:44.78), Kevin Foster 22nd (13:45.70) and Henry Pysher 27th (13:51.65).
Rounding out Kodiak’s top seven were Lucas Alford in 52nd (14:48.98), Hunter Wagner in 67th (15:06.63) and Jax Haller in 71st (15:13.35).
Virgin paced the Kodiak girls by finishing 23rd with a time of 15:49.99.
Kodiak’s girls were sixth out 10 teams with 155 points. Colony was the top team with 45 points.
Kyle Eaton was 26th (15:53.55), Jessica Hernaez 29th (16:01.63), Kylee Holforty 32nd (16:07.63), Sienna Mickelson 46th (16:44.36). Aniston Krug 47th (16:44.53) and Anika Creelman 55th (16:58.21).
Kodiak results
Girls
23. Brooke Virgin, 15:49.99; 26. Kylie Eaton, 15:53.55; 29. Jessica Hernaez, 16:01.17; 32. Kylee Holforty, 16:07.63; 46. Sienna Mickelson, 16:44.36; 47. Aniston Krug, 16:44.53; 55. Anika Creelman, 16:58.21; 67. Lillian McSparron, 17:31.49; 68. Leila Lovette, 17:38.37; 78. Hannah Anderson, 18:12.44; 79. Dannica Sharratt, 18:21.93.
Boys
6. Joseph Dube, 12:30.39; 21. Treyten Butler, 13:44.78; 22. Kevin Foster, 13:45.70; 27. Henry Pysher, 13:51.65; 52. Lucas Alford, 14:48.98; 67. Hunter Wagner, 15:06.63; 71. Jax Haller, 15:13.35; 72. Taiyo Seto, 15:15.46; 73. Axel Hargraves, 15:16.52; 77. Eric Litzow, 15:22.89.
