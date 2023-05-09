Kodiak’s track and field squad set 30 personal-best marks at the Palmer Invitational that concluded Saturday at Palmer High School.
Sophomore Miles Grimes, senior Aron Bautista, and juniors Matthew Macapugay and Jisselle Blanco led the way for the Bears.
Grimes scorched a career-best time of 53.14 in the 400-meter prelims, then followed that up with a 53.40, placing him fifth in the finals. He also scored a new PR in the 1,600 with a 4:43.46, good for 12th.
Bautista flexed his strength in the throwing events, setting career marks in the shot put (44-08.5) and discus (106-02). He placed fourth in the shot and 14th in the discus.
Macapugay had a banner day in the hurdle events, turning PRs in the 110 hurdles (17.20) and 300 hurdles (44.92). He placed fifth in the longer hurdle race and sixth in the shorter event.
Blanco lowered her 300 hurdles personal best to 50.00, which placed her third in the preliminary heats. She did not compete in the finals.
Other notable personal bests were turned by Joseph Hathaway’s runner-up performance in the 5,000 (17:43), Elias Litzow’s 10th-place showing in the 3,200 (10:18.34) and Tino Timu’s ninth in the shot put (40-10) and 22nd in the discus (96-03), Kent Maramba’s 15th in the discus (105-01).
Kodiak’s boys placed ninth out of 17 teams with 31 points, while the girls’ five points placed them 18th.
ANCHORAGE MEET
Kodiak kicked off the weekend trip to the Mainland with a meet against ACS, Bartlett and East in Anchorage.
Behind wins from Macapugay and the 400 and 1,600 relay teams, Kodiak’s boys won with 34 points.
Macapugay took first in the 110 hurdles (17.37) and was part of the winning 400 relay (48.56) with Gian Saliva, Joshua Marquez and John Ticman.
The 1,600 relay team of Miles Grimes, Simon Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski and Elias Litzow won in 3:45.67.
Blanco scored the Kodiak girls’ only victory, taking first in the 100 hurdles (17.80). She added a runner-up showing in the long jump (14.8.5). Avie Arevalo was third in the 200 (29.94).
UPCOMING
This Friday and Saturday, Kodiak hosts Bartlett, Chugiak and East Anchorage in the final home meet of the season at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Palmer Invitational
May 5-6
Boys
Team — 1. East, 98; 2. Bartlett, 92; 3. Colony, 90; 4. Grace, 86; 5. South, 80; 6. Wasilla, 47.5; 7. ACS, 47; 8. Eagle River, 33; 9. Kodiak, 31; 10. West Valley, 30; 11. Service, 25; 11. Palmer, 25; 13. Valdez, 20; 14. West, 15; 15. Seward, 7.5; 16. Bethel, 7; 17. Redington, 6.
Kodiak results
Finals
400 — 5. Miles Grimes, 53.40.
1,600 — 12. Miles Grimes, 4:43.46; 17. Bengt Anderson, 4:46.79; 20. Elias Litzow, 4:49.95; 21. Joshua Hathaway, 4:52.74.
3,200 — 10. Elias Litzow, 10:18.34; 11. Bengt Anderson, 10:19.86; 21. Joseph Hathaway, 10:56.10; 23. Joshua Hathaway, 10:58.84.
5,000 — 2. Joseph Hathaway, 17:43.00.
110 hurdles — 6. Matthew Macapugay, 17.20.
300 hurdles — 5. Matthew Macapugay, 44.92.
400 relays — 7. John Ticman, Matthew Macapugay, Jonathan Alonzo, Gian Saliva, 47.85.
800 relays — 8. John Ticman, Matthew Macapugay, Jonathan Alonzo, Gian Saliva, 1:40.31.
1,600 relay – 11. Simon Grimes, Joshua Hathaway, Joseph Hathaway, Jonathan Alonzo, 3:57.40.
3,200 relay — 4. Simon Grimes, Joseph Hathaway, Gabriel Koehler, Elias Litzow, 8:49.64.
Shot put — 4. Aron Bautista, 44-08.50; 9. Tino Timu, 40-10; 15. Kent Maramba, 38-00.50.
Discus — 14. Aron Bautista, 106-02; 15. Kent Maramba, 105-01; 22. Tino Timu, 96-03.
High jump — 15. Enrique Silva, 5-0.
Long jump — 17. Enrique Silva, 16-00.25.
Triple jump — 24. Jacob Sarnowski, 32-00.75; 27. Joshua Marquez, 31-06.5.
Prelims
100 — 22. John Ticman, 22.37; 24. Jonathan Alonzo, 12.42; 28. Gian Saliva, 12.56.
200 — 20. Gian Saliva, 25.36; 21. Jonathan Alonzo, 25.37; 29. Jacob Sarnowski, 25.82; 33. Enrique Silva, 26.13.
400 — 3. Miles Grimes, 53.14; 17. Jacob Sarnowski, 55.29; 20. Gabriel Koehler, 55.70; 23. John Ticman, 56.30.
800 — 10. Miles Grimes, 2:06.88; 16. Simon Grimes, 2:09.92; 17. Elias Litzow, 2:10.58; 20. Gabriel Koehler, 2:12.77.
110 hurdles — 8. Matthew Macapugay, 17.34; 20. Joshua Marquez, 20.01.
300 hurdles — 9. Matthew Macapugay, 45.81; 17. Joshua Marquez, 47.50.
Girls
Team — 1 South, 141; 2. Colony, 117; 3. East, 61; 4. Wasilla, 58; 5. Service, 55; 6. Eagle River, 50; 7. Tri-Valley, 42; 8. ACS, 35; 9. Palmer, 34.5; 10. West Valley, 34; 11. Valdez, 22.5; 12. West, 20; 13. Bartlett, 17; 14. Grace, 16; 15. Unalakleet, 14; 16. Redington, 10; 17. Seward, 6; 18. Kodiak, 5; 19. Su Valley, 2.
Finals
100 hurdles — 4. Jisselle Blanco, 17.67.
Shot put — 42. Donavyn Koehler, 20-06.5.
Discus — 32. Donavyn Koehler, 64-10.
Triple jump — 14. Jisselle Blanco, 29-07.25.
Prelims
100 — 13. Jisselle Blanco, 14-10; 19. Avie Arevalo, 14.24; 49. Alliah Baisa, 15.79.
200 — 20. Avie Arevalo, 30.13; 35. Maggie Hubert, 32.32; 39. Alliah Baisa, 32.81; 54. Grace McSparron, 38.21.
400 — 45. Grace McSparron, 1:29.13.
100 hurdles — 4. Jisselle Blanco, 17.81.
300 hurdles — 3. Jisselle Blanco, 50.00; 18. Maggie Hubert, 57.67.
May 4
ACS, Kodiak, Bartlett, East meet
Boys
Team — Kodiak, 34; 2. Bartlett, 32; 3. ACS, 26; 4. East, 10.
Kodiak results
200 — 3. Gian Saliva, 25.11; 6. Jonathan Alonzo, 25.38; 8. Matthew Macpugay, 25.54.
800 — 3. Miles Grimes, 2:05.98; 4. Elias Litzow, 2:06.57; 5. Bengt Anderson, 2:08.82; 6. Gabriel Koehler, 2:10.43; 7. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:10.90; 8. Simon Grimes, 2:11.74; 9. Joshua Hathaway, 2:13.40; 11. Joseph Hathaway, 2:19.71; 13. John Ticman, 2:25.27.
110 hurdles — 1. Matthew Macapugay, 17.37.
400 relay — 1. Gian Saliva, Matthew Macapugay, Joshua Marquez, John Ticman, 48.56.
1,600 relay — 1. Miles Grimes, Simon Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski, Elias Litzow, 3:45.67; 4. Joseph Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway, Jonathan Alonzo, Bengt Anderson, 4:27.40.
Shot put — 2. Aron Bautista, 41-4.5; 3. Tino Timu, 38-2.5; 7. Kent Maramba, 34-3.75.
Long jump — 7. John Ticman, 17-4.75; 8. Enrique Silva, 16-10; 15. Joshua Marquez, 14-3.75.
Girls
Team — 1. ACS, 71.5; 2. Kodiak, 15; 3. Bartlett, 9.5; 4. East, 8.
Kodiak results
200 — 3. Avie Arevalo, 29.94; 10. Maggie Hubert, 31.92; 13. Alliah Baisa, 33-01; 20. Grace McSparron, 38.70.
800 — 13. Grace McSparron, 3:23.70.
100 hurdles — 1. Jisselle Blanco, 17.80; 6. Maggie Hubert, 22.27.
400 relay — 3. Alliah Baisa, Grace McSparron, Donavyn Koehler, Maggie Hubert, 1:05.07.
Shot put — 7. Donavyn Koehler, 22-0.
Long jump — 2. Jisselle Blanco, 14-8.5; 9. Avie Arevalo, 10-4.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.