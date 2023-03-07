City League Basketball
March 5
City League Basketball
March 5
C Division Championship
Pholokoyz 59,
Fil-Am Sinag 51
Pholokoyz (59) — Gavin Basuel 22, Marck Abellera 10, Jacob Vizcocho 9, Isaac Calderon 7, Eross Soliven 5, Joshua Tabon 4, Nick Calderon 2.
Fil-Am Sinag (51) — Christian Enriquez 24, Donovan Vinberg 14, Jude Villaroya 6, Peter Joekay 4, Ernesto Guevarra 2, Kyler Pugal 1.
B Division Championship
Kolokoyz 71,
Smells Like Money 63
Kolokoyz (71) — Darryl Recustodio 25, Marck Abellera 20, Carlos Rosete 14, Erick Soliven 5, Andrew Gregory 4, Virgilio Data 3.
Smells Like Money (63) — Cameron Carleton 22, Mitch Brown 20, Shane Wandersee 13, Heather Carlson 5, Syrena Poulos 2, Dylan Freeman 1.
A Division Championship
F/V Family Pride 73,
F/V Emily Rose 63
Family Pride (73) — Elmar Barroga 22, Mason Mullen 21, Jet Vinberg 9, Steven Knowles 8, Joshua Desmarias 6, Donovan Vinberg 5, Jairom Barnett 2.
Emily Rose (63) — Brian Blondin 17, Corey Gronn 16, Cameron Carleton 12, Andy Schroder 10, Zack Keplinger 8.
Open Division Championship
Asian Groceries 73,
AIBI 43
Asian Groceries (73) — Frankie Marcelo 20, Jemuel Mangalus 14, Yung Kiely 12, Kris Cunanan 10, Elijah Hiner 9, Taylor Masterson 4, Adam Kilborn 3, Arjay Fangonilo 1.
AIBI (43) — Shawn Case 15, David Diocares 14, Randy Dela Cruz 5, Justin Doctolero 4, Mark Galindo 3, Sam Galindo 2.
