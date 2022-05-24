Kodiak softball’s reward for being the top seed for the Northern Lights Conference Championships is an opening-round bye.
The 10-0 Bears will play the winner between No. 4 Soldotna and No. 5 Kenai at 1 p.m. Friday in Soldotna.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Homer awaits the winner between No. 3 Palmer and No. 6 Houston.
Homer has topped Kodiak in the title game of the first four NLC tournaments.
The top two teams advance to the Division II state tournament that begins June 2 in Fairbanks.
Schedule
Friday
Game 1 — No. 4 Soldotna vs. no. 5 Kenai, 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 3 Palmer vs. No. 6 Houston, 11 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Kodiak vs. Soldotna-Kenai winner. 1 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 Homer vs Palmer-Houston winner, 3 p.m.
Game 5 — Loser of Game 2 vs. loser of Game 3, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7 — Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 6, 9 a.m.
Game 8 — Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 9 — Loser of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 7, 1 p.m.
Championship game — Winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 9, 3 p.m.
If necessary game, 5 p.m.
