Football

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Wyatt Delgado (32) tackles a Houston player during a high school football game Sept. 2 at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

Kodiak football landed four players on the Railbelt Conference second team, while two others were named honorable mention. 

Headlining the second-teamers were sophomores Robert Anderson (long snapper) and Connor Hughes (punter), junior Wyatt Delgado (interior lineman) and senior Wyatt Buck (inside linebacker).

