Kodiak football landed four players on the Railbelt Conference second team, while two others were named honorable mention.
Headlining the second-teamers were sophomores Robert Anderson (long snapper) and Connor Hughes (punter), junior Wyatt Delgado (interior lineman) and senior Wyatt Buck (inside linebacker).
Sophomore Davon Clark (running back) and junior Kent Maramba (interior lineman) were honorable mentions.
Conference champion and undefeated Lathrop swept the significant accolades, with Tyler Clooten (offense), Cherub Adeniran (defense), Cody Webb (lineman), Nathan Zody (assistant coach) and Luke Balash (head coach) winning player/coach of the year awards.
Railbelt Conference awards
Offensive player of the year — Tyler Clooten, Lathrop
Defensive player of the year — Cherub Adeniran, Lathrop
Lineman player of the year — Cody Webb, Lathrop
Assistant coach of the year — Nathan Zody, Lathrop
Coach of the year — Luke Balash
Quarterback — Solomon Wade, Lathrop. Running back — Via Skipps, North Pole; Tyler Clooten, Lathrop. Full back — Zaire Stebbins, West Valley. Tight end — Gabriel Hollett, North Pole. Wide receiver — Earl Parker, Lathrop; Kaine Clayton, Lathrop. Center — Cody Webb, Lathrop. Guard — Kevin Spears, Lathrop; Michael David, West Valley. Tackle — Ashton Edwin, North Pole; Wayne Snowden, Lathrop. Kicker — Ryan Thomas, Lathrop. Return specialist, Kaine Clayton, Lathrop. Long snapper — John Levi, Lathrop. At large — Jenner Webb, Lathrop.
Quarterback — Marcus Lipari, North Pole. Running back — Eliyah Dominique, West Valley; Dylan Glenn, West Valley. Full back — John Levi, Lathrop. Tight end — Emmanuel Bostwick, West Valley. Wide receiver — Kobe Amio, West Valley; Collin Drumhiller, North Pole. Center — Caiden Olson, North Pole. Guards — Taytn Wing, North Pole; Ethan Clifford, North Pole. Tackle – Anthony Boyels, West Valley; McKinley Rhoades, North Pole. Kicker — James Aleshire, North Pole. Return specialist — Collin Drumhiller, North Pole. Long snapper — Robert Anderson, Kodiak.
Quarterback — Jenner Webb, Lathrop. Running back — Davon Clark, Kodiak. Tight end — Rylee Corbet, Lathrop.
Outside linebacker — Tyler Clooten, Lathrop; Kobe Amio, West Valley. Inside linebacker — Daniel Conley, North Pole; Cherub Adeniran, Lathrop; Zaire Stebbins, West Valley. Interior lineman — Gabriel Hollett, North Pole; Anthony Boyels, West Valley; Wayne Snowden, Lathrop; Cody Webb, Lathrop. Defensive back — Collin Drumhiller, North Pole; Kayne Clayton, Lathrop; Earl Parker, Lathrop; Elhiyah Domique, West Valley. Utility player — Marlon Mease, Lathrop. Punter — Ryan Thomas, Lathrop.
Outside linebacker — Jenner Webb, Lathrop; Korbin Wallace, North Pole. Inside linebacker — Ivan Nicholson, North Pole; Nick Caron, West Valley; Wyatt Buck, Kodiak. Interior lineman — Michael David, West Valley; Tyler Berggren, North Pole; Wyatt Delgado, Kodiak. Defensive back — Jacob Johnson, Lathrop; Aaron Johnson, Lathrop; Dylan Glenn, West Valley. Utility player — Logen Bellmay, North Pole. Punter — Connor Hughes, Kodiak.
Interior lineman — Kent Maramba, Kodiak; Tayten Wing, North Pole. Punter — Via Skipps, North Pole.
