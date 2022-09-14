Football

Kodiak's Nathan Bungay rushes against Kenai Central on Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, at Ed Hollier Field in Kenai, Alaska. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)

Kodiak football closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 48-0 loss to Kenai Saturday at Ed Hollier Field in Kenai. 

The Bears enter Railbelt Conference play with an 0-4 record after dropping nonconference games to Division III Homer, Barrow, Houston and Kenai. 

