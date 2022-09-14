Kodiak football closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 48-0 loss to Kenai Saturday at Ed Hollier Field in Kenai.
The Bears enter Railbelt Conference play with an 0-4 record after dropping nonconference games to Division III Homer, Barrow, Houston and Kenai.
Kodiak was outscored 158-38 during that stretch, including being shutout in the past two games.
Against Kenai, the Bears were still without the services of senior playmaking quarterback John Ticman, who sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 against Barrow.
Sophomore JR Anderson was once again behind center for Kodiak. He passed for 111 yards, going 7 for 18. Senior Marc Barroga hauled in two receptions for 50 yards.
Kodiak’s running game was held in check for the second straight week by a tough defensive front. The Bears rushed for minus-22 yards on 21 carries. Kenai’s defense also forced four turnovers — three picks and one fumble recovery.
Kodiak head coach Taylor Masterson told the Peninsula Clarion that his squad was banged up coming into the game, and some new injuries didn’t help. Add that to getting off the ferry from Kodiak on Saturday morning, and Kodiak wore down as the game went on.
“We were filling in spots with who we had,” Masterson told the Clarion. “When you’re small-town football, that’s just what you’ve got to do. So that’s where we’re at.”
Kodiak forced Kenai to go three-and-out on the first drive, but the Kardinals would score on their next four possessions to take a 27-0 lead at the half.
Kenai’s Reagan Graves. Graves rushed 15 times for 184 yards. He had three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 76 and 50 yards.
“He just chips and chips and chips away, and eventually, you know, the floodgates open,” Kenai coach Jake Brand told the Peninsula Clarion. “He’s very patient running the ball on offense. He’s knows it’s a four-quarter game, and whether it’s offense or defense, he’s willing to play all of them.”
The Kardianls piled up 320 yards on the ground and another 119 through the air to improve to 3-2 overall and 14-5 all-time against the Bears.
Kodiak finishes the regular season with three Railbelt Conference games beginning Saturday at Lathrop. The Bears then host West Valley (Sept. 23) before returning to Fairbanks to play North Pole (Sept. 30).
Ken — Graves 1 run (James kick), 1:32.
Ken — Graves 76 run (James kick), 8:40.
Ken — James 40 pass from Beck (kick failed), 2:55.
Ken — James 10 pass from Beck (James kick), 0:27.
Ken — Whicker 20 run (Mercado kick), 5:16.
Ken — Graves 50 run (Perez run), 5:46.
Ken — Perez 8 run (run failed), 2:47.
Rushing — Kodiak: Clark 6-1, Anderson 5-(-9), Bungay 4-12, Hughes 1-(-9), Ticman 1-(-1), Edwards 4-(-16). Kenai: Whicker 9-58, Graves 15-184, Beck 5-17, Wilson 4-11, Perez 7-50.
Passing — Kodiak: Anderson 7-18-2—111, Edwards 0-1-1—0. Kenai: Beck 3-8-0—65; Riggle 6-9-0—54.
Receiving — Kodiak: No. 7 4-48, Barroga 2-50, Cunningham 2-13, No. 14 1-8. Kenai: Armstrong 4-48, James 2-50, Whicker 2-13, Caddock 1-8.
Eagle River 42, West Valley 7
West Anchorage 22, Dimond 0
Juneau 21, West Valley, Washington, 14
North Pole JV 33, Seward 18
East Anchorage 20, South Anchorage 12
