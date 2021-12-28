Buckle up Kodiak basketball fans. It’s going to be a wild season.
For two hours on Monday evening, the Kodiak High School boys took center stage and entertained their home crowd for the first time in 667 days.
It was quite the show.
Riding the wave of emotions, Kodiak got off to a fast start and didn’t let up, powering by Soldotna 62-44 on the first night of the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament.
“It feels good to be back,” senior Jackson Krug said. This is why we love playing at home. They (the crowd) bring the energy every single time.”
The 6-foot-6 Krug gave the capacity crowd plenty to cheer for in the game that also doubled as a Northern Lights Conference tilt. The smooth-shooting big man pumped in a game-high 17 points, which included drilling four of his team’s eight 3-pointers.
Krug and senior Shawn Case each stroked a pair of 3-pointers in the opening five minutes as Kodiak raced out to a 16-2 lead.
The Bears never let up as they improved to 4-0 on the young season.
“I knew we would get that first three or four minutes of adrenaline, and the kids came out and did exactly what I was hoping they would do,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said.
Connor Case added 13 points, while brother Shawn Case chipped in 10 points. Frankie Marcelo and John Ticman each went for eight points.
Maleda Denbrock and Ethan Sewell paced Soldotna with 10 points.
“This team is special,” Krug said. “Our defense feeds our offense, and we like to get out and run.”
Because of the pandemic, Monday marked the first prep basketball game on The Rock since Feb. 29, 2020 — seven days after the passing of local legend Joe Floyd, the man who created the tournament in 1967. This is the first Floyd tournament since 2019.
Floyd’s son, Patrick, was in attendance Monday. Before the start of the game, Kodiak’s starting lineup shook his hand.
Kodiak advances to play Nikiski at 8 p.m. tonight. A victory pushes the Bears into Wednesday’s championship game. The Bears have not won the Floyd since 2009, and Anderson has never won it in his long coaching career.
“This is one of the more exciting teams I have coached since I’ve been coaching these last 12 years,” Anderson said. “These boys have bought into what we are doing and it has taken awhile to get to where we are at.”
Soldotna chipped away at the deficit, but each time it pulled within a couple of possessions, Kodiak came up with a big play.
Marcelo orchestrated those big plays, with several no-look passes and a layup that closed a 13-2 run that gave Kodiak a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth.
He gestured to the crowd and flashed a sparkling smile after giving his team a 17-point lead.
In the fourth quarter, it got heated as Soldotna was hit with flagrant and technical fouls.
The flagrant foul happened when Case was hit hard from behind on a fastbreak layup. Both players involved had to be held back by players and coaches as each exchanged words.
“We try to keep their emotions contained a little bit sometimes, and sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t,” Anderson said
Anderson was surprised Soldotna played a man-to-man defense the entire game instead of switching into a zone.
“They are bigger than us — everybody we have played so far is bigger than us — and it kind of plays in our favor with our quickness,” the coach said.
NIKISKI 60, NORTH POLE 45
Brady Bastic dropped a team-high 21 points to lead Nikiski past North Pole.
Braeden Porter added 15 points for the 3A Bulldogs.
Joseph Campbell led North Pole with a game-high 25 points.
In the fourth quarter, Nikiski sealed the victory by outscoring North Pole 16-0.
NIKISKI 52, BETHEL 37
Charlie Chamberlain netted 14 points to pace Nikiski in a 15-point victory over Bethel.
Bethel’s Peter Crow tallied a game-high 22 points.
Tuesday
Bethel vs. Soldotna, 11 a.m.
North Pole vs. Bethel-Soldotna winner, 4 p.m.
Kodiak vs. Nikiski, 8 p.m.
