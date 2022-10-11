In 2020, Joletta Silva came close to breaking KMXT’s Run the Rock women’s marathon record.
Silva attempted another run at the record on Saturday.
And again, she came up short. Maybe the third time will be the charm.
Silva posted a brilliant time of 3 hours, 50 minutes, 47 seconds to win the seven-person marathon.
Her time was seven minutes slower than in 2020, but she became the first lady to complete the hilly 26.2-mile race in under four hours twice.
Bethany Gollin set the course record in 2019 with a time of 3:33:50.
Silva moved to The Rock in 2020 from California, where she was a high school track athlete.
When she wasn’t recruited to run track in college, she turned to rowing. She spent four years as a key contributor on the University of Miami rowing team, earning a scholarship her sophomore season.
“I was never that good at rowing. I just loved it and had a good time with it,” Silva told the Daily Mirror in 2020.
A pair of Kodiak High School students tied for first in the men’s marathon. Jonah Stewart and Angus Bruce both finished in 5:06:01.
Dennis Billings grabbed the men’s half-marathon win in 1:37:27, while Francis Wegman-Lawless took the 10-kilometer in 45:01 and David Castro the 5K in 22:29.
In the women’s field, Kathryn Symmes won the half-marathon in 1:52:48, Melissa Wolf the 10K in 56:40 and Jessica Hernaez the 5K in 25:35.
Men
Marathon
1. Jonah Stewart, 5:06:01; 1. Angus Bruce, 5:06:01; 3. Ed Greutert, 6:21:19.
Half-marathon
1. Dennis Billings, 1:34:27; 2. William Long, 1:42:53; 3. Robert Whiteside, 2:03:59; 4. Mike Fea, 2:10:56; 5. Allan Parker, 2:13:11; 6. David Ostlund, 2:29:59.
10-kilometer
1. Francis Wegman-Lawless, 45:01; 2. Michael Carlson, 45:56; 3. Jared Weems, 52:54; 4. Michael Gibbs, 53:24; 5. Easton Frost, 57:17; 6. Hunter McKee, 57:55.
5-kilometer
1. David Castro, 22:29; 2. Ethan McKenzie, 22:44; 3. Taiyo Seto, 23:00; 4. Valentin Trout, 24:35; 5. Silas Rose, 28:26; 6. Gabriel Nelson, 28:33; 7. Maddox deemer, 28:34; 8. Nate Rose, 29:14; 9. Todd Anderson, 29:29; 10. Craig Dagen, 30:18; 11. Caedmon Bushell, 30:19; 11. Ian Bushell, 33:59; 12. William Mathers, 35:06; 13. Andy Thomas, 42:57; 14. Clay Thomas, 42:57; 15. David Castro, 55:07; 16. Fletcher Thomas, 58:44; 17. Douglas Mathers, 1:01:07.
Women
Marathon
1. Joletta Silva, 3:50:47; 2. Laura Mullican, 4:27:02; 3. Jen Hernaez, 5:52:18; 4. Margaret Greutert, 6:21:18.
Half-marathon
1. Kathryn Symmes, 1:52:48; 2. Rita Slowinski, 2:03:59; 3. Mallory Arnold, 2:12:40; 4. Jill Chavez, 2:13:28; 5. Mindy Benz, 2:17:42; 6. Monny Dischner, 2:24:58; 7. Jacqueline Fabrizzio, 2:48:44.
10-kilometer
1. Melissa Wolf, 56:40; 2. Jennifer Pedersen, 58:13; 3. Nathalie Horn, 58:39; 4. Erin Strand, 1:00:21; 5. Rita Ellen, 1:03:03; 6. Marta Sevcova, 1:03:05; 7. Jami Gardner, 1:05:37; 8. Rachel Mahle, 1:06:18; 9. Savannah Sella, 1:06:18; 10. Bonnie Carlson, 1:36:44.
5-kilometer
1. Jessica Hernaez, 25:35; 2. Serenity Bushell, 26:59; 3. Charlotte Deemer, 27:55; 4. Juniper Rose, 29:14; 5. Lydia Dagen, 30:25; 6. Mekia Bushell, 31:14; 7. Sarah Palmer, 32:01; 8. Alyssa McKenzie, 32:30; 9. Tina Trosclair, 32:30; 10. Ericka Thompson, 355:36; 11. Trixie Acob, 36:41; 12. Nori Tirona, 36:41; 13. Jamie Bennett, 36:59; 14. Sofia Castro, 38:41; 15. Clara Cleary, 38:41; 16. Everly Rauwolf, 38:41; 17. Kailyn Corder, 39:44; 18. Amy Corder, 39:45; 19. Iris McGuire, 40:28; 20. Emmaline Bushell, 41:02; 21. Astrid Rose, 43:05; 22. Claire Thomas, 58:44; 23. Suzanne Abraham, 1:01:03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.