A day after allowing a season-high 10 goals, Kodiak’s defense buckled down and delivered its finest performance of the season.
Even though Kodiak fell to Houston 3-0 in Friday’s girls soccer game at Joe Floyd Track and Field, there was plenty to celebrate in the team’s final appearance at home this season.
“The girls continue to improve and use the skills they’re learning in practice,” Kodiak first-year coach Kathy Simpler said. “They pulled together for this game through injury and illness.”
After losing Thursday’s series opener 10-1, Kodiak’s strategy was to build a defensive wall to to support goalie Sheena Baraoidan.
The plan worked as the Bears didn’t allow a goal until the 32nd minute. Houston added a pair of late second-half goals to improve to 3-0 in the Northern Lights Conference, 4-1 overall.
Kodiak dropped to 0-4 in the NLC, 0-4 overall.
Friday was the final home game for Kodiak senior Audrey Lonheim.
The Bears play at Grace Christian Thursday and Friday in Anchorage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.