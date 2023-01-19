It’s going to be a light weekend for Kodiak High School sports.
Boys basketball is the only team in action, while girls basketball and hockey are idle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It’s going to be a light weekend for Kodiak High School sports.
Boys basketball is the only team in action, while girls basketball and hockey are idle.
Kodiak’s boys open the three-day O’Brady Invitational at South Anchorage High School at 7:30 p.m. today against West Valley.
The winner between Kodiak and West Valley advances to play the winner between Juneau and Bartlett at 6 p.m. Friday. The losers battle at 3 p.m. Friday.
On the other side of the bracket, South Anchorage plays Palmer at 3 p.m. today and Ninilchik collides with Lathrop at 4:30 p.m.
The championship game is 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
West Valley offers a tough challenge for Kodiak. The Wolfpack out of Fairbanks is 9-0 this season and averaging 68.8 points and allowing 33.8 points per game.
Kodiak enters with a 1-2 record. The Bears opened the season last week with a Northern Lights Conference split against Soldotna and a nonconference 3A loss to Kenai.
Kodiak last played West Valley during the 2019-20 season. The Wolfpack won 64-46.
South Anchorage — the defending 4A state champions — are 2-5. Ninilchik — the reigning 2A state champions — 9-0. Palmer is 0-5, Lathrop 4-5, Juneau 5-4 and Bartlett 2-2.
UPCOMING
There has been a change in the Kodiak girls basketball schedule. The Bears will be hosting Colony for Northern Lights Conference games Jan. 26-27. That’s a Thursday-Friday series instead of the originally scheduled Friday-Saturday series.
Both games will tip at 6 p.m. at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak’s hockey team will conclude the regular season with home games against Palmer on Jan. 27-28. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Baranof Park ice rink.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.