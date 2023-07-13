Malakai Olson is dialed in.
The rising senior at Kodiak High School has found his groove on the mound for the Kenai Twins, extending his scoreless inning streak to 15 in Wednesday’s 8-0 American Legion baseball victory over West Anchorage in Anchorage.
Kenai concluded the regular season with a 12-4 league record, 19-10-1 overall. With 52 points, the Twins sit in second place in the 14-team league and have already clinched one of the eight state tournament berths.
The regular season concludes Saturday, with the state tournament beginning July 20 at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
Kenai finished tied for third in last year’s tournament and has won four state titles, the seventh-most in state history.
Olson — in his second season for the Twins — will carry a 15-inning scoreless streak into the state tournament, a streak that stretches over three outings.
He went seven scoreless frames in a complete-game victory over West. The right-hander fanned six, walked one and scattered eight hits on 102 pitches.
This was just one of a string of solid outings from Olson.
The streak started in the second inning in a July 6 victory over East. Olson allowed two unearned runs in the first frame, then didn’t allow a run in his next three innings.
He added to the streak on Sunday when he authored five scoreless frames in a 2-0 win over Chugiak.
Olson got plenty of run support on Wednesday, with Kenai building a 6-0 lead after the third inning.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams launched a double, walked and scored twice.
Jace Crall, also an island ballplayer, went 1 for 4 with a run.
Wednesday’s win came a day after Kenai’s eight-game winning streak was snapped by Palmer (8-1) and Eagle River (5-4) in a split doubleheader.
Palmer scored six in the opening inning and cruised to a 7-run victory.
Williams tallied two of Kenai’s seven hits, both singles. Crall and Olson were kept off the bases in six plate appearances.
Eagle River rallied from a 4-2 deficit to knock off Kenai in nine innings.
Crall was Kenai’s offensive star, netting three singles and driving in a run.
Williams was hitless in four at-bats but earned a walk and scored a run. He pitched one hitless inning and didn’t allow a run despite walking three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.