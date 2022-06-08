Kodiak baseball and softball landed seven players on all-conference teams.
Hunter Williams and Alex Holland were all-Southcentral Conference baseball selections, while Ashlyn Bolen, Shanoah Spear, Britney Llorente, Anastasia Solomon and Carlie Lee made the all-Northern Lights Conference team.
BASEBALL
Junior Hunter Williams did it all for the Bears this season and was awarded for his all-around performance by earning his inaugural first-team selection.
The No. 3 hitting Williams posted a .467 batting average and banged out eight extra-base hits — five doubles, two triples and one home run — while sporting an on-base percentage of .500.
His home run was memorable as it was a grand slam that completed a 3-for-3 day with seven RBIs.
The hard-throwing right-hander was just as good on the bump. He recorded an ERA of 2.69 while fanning 36 batters — 9.69 per seven innings — in 26 innings.
Kodiak head coach Jason Fox said Williams deserved consideration for the conference’s most valuable player award, which went to Palmer’s Landon Guggenmos.
“His pitching performances seemed to get better and better with every outing,” Fox said. “He was able to dial in his control in the middle to late season games and into the playoffs. He was the pitcher who we needed to rely on against the better teams.”
Holland was a nemesis to opposing pitchers and landed on the second team. From the leadoff spot, the speedy junior had an on-base percentage of .550 and had a batting average of .390. He swiped 20 bases, scored 24 runs and legged out seven extra-base hits — four doubles, two triples and a home run.
Holland’s round-tripper was an inside-the-park grand slam that pushed Kodiak to a 13-5 victory over Grace Christian.
“His ability to get on base is on par with the best players in the state,” Fox said. “He was a sure-handed center fielder this year and was the one who made some very difficult plays in the outfield look easy.”
SOFTBALL
Bolen, Spear and Llorente all landed on the NLC first team, while Solomon was placed on the second team. Lee was an honorable mention.
Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said Ashlyn Bolen was runner-up in the conference MVP voting behind Homer’s Zoe Adkins.
Kodiak’s leadoff hitter led the team in batting average (.608), runs scored (49), hits (48), stolen bases (47) and home runs (four).
Spear was a two-way player, hitting .493 with 17 extra-base hits — 10 doubles and seven triples — and 29 RBIs. From inside the circle, she struck out 75 in 95 innings.
Llorente dazzled as a catcher while displaying spectacular bunting skills.
Solomon was second on the team in batting average (.559) and struck out only twice in 86 plate appearances. The southpaw drove in 33 and had six doubles and three triples.
Lee hit .492 and knocked in 28 runs.
“I’m proud of the girls that won conference awards. Well deserved, and I am glad that the coaches on the other teams saw it that way,” Bolen said.
Southcentral Conference baseball
First team
Landon Guggenmos, Palmer; Riley Johnson, Soldotna; Brandon Hina, Houston; Atticus Gibson, Soldotna; Hunter Williams, Kodiak; Johnny Brinner, Kenai; Jacob Belger, Soldotna; Colton Reger, Grace; Mylan Johnson, Homer; Gabe Jamie, Palmer;
Second team
Landon Kitzman, Palmer; Gabe Smith, Kenai; Logan Seymore, Redington; Cole Taylor, Houston; Dubber Kennedy, Redington; Charlie Chamberlan, Kenai; Alex Holland, Kodiak; Andrew Pieh, Soldotna; Laddy Elliot, Grace; Jonathon Gregoire, Homer; Derek Jones, Soldotna.
Honorable Mention
Jacob Banker, Grace; Ezra Hurst, Grace; Eric Preboski, Houston; Carter Seime, Houston; Malachi Raymond, Homer; Zach Marley, Homer; Dylan Garrettson, Palmer; John Gosh, Redington; Gavin Jones, Soldotna; Ky Gibbs, Grace.
