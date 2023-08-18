For the past four years, Kristen Carstens was the pulse of Kodiak volleyball. The two-time Northern Lights Conference first-teamer was the Bears’ go-to option. And she delivered over and over again.
Carstens senior season was spectacular, accounting for 40% of Kodiak’s kills (321).
Carstens graduated in the spring, leaving a giant hole to fill in the Bears’ starting lineup. While graduating a player of Carstens’ pedigree is never easy, veteran Kodiak coach Amy Willis sees it as an opportunity for others to step up.
“We will have a more diversified offense without Kristen here to kind of anchor us. But I think that is going to make us all the more better,” Willis said. “Teams were like, ‘Hey, let’s just go camp out on that big girl.’ Now they are going to be, ‘hmmm, wonder where the ball is going to go.’ It can go anywhere.”
On top of the pecking order is versatile senior outside hitter Jisselle Blanco. She returns after posting a solid junior campaign that landed her on the NLC first team alongside Carstens. She packs the power of Carstens, just in a smaller frame.
Blanco and junior Kate Holland have the highest vertical jump on the team — and those springy legs will be needed as Kodiak ventures through the long season that concludes in November.
“She (Blanco) jumps out of the gym, but she is tiny. She uses it,” Willis said. “She would jump as high as (C squad) coach Donn Sofranes if she was a little bit taller. Not that I dream about things like that.”
Serenity Bushell, Amirah Oskolkoff, Luana Farmer, Darlene Luzano and Maggie Hubert will add offensive depth for Kodiak. Three of those five contributed heavily to last year’s varsity team that finished third at the Northern Lights Conference and narrowly missed qualifying for the 4A state championships.
Willis doesn’t expect to see her players reaching the gaudy kill totals that Carstens hung up last season. What she does expect is a well-rounded attack.
“I think it is going to be more evenly dispersed,” Willis said. “Maybe I will have three hitters at eight kills instead of Kristen at 12 to 14 and Jisselle at six.”
Setting up Kodiak’s attack are newcomers to the varsity, juniors Makylla Madamba and Kamryn Price. Willis talked highly of the two setters and noted that they both play with a different style that matches Kodiak’s offensive scheme well.
“It is exciting to have quarterbacks as juniors because you are always focusing on the now but always trying to look towards the future,” the coach said.
Kodiak will have to start quickly as six of its Northern Lights Conference matches will be completed by Sept. 16.
The Bears open with a home jamboree against Houston and Redington today and Saturday. Following the opening weekend, Kodiak hosts Soldotna (Aug. 25-26) and travels to Colony (Sept. 8-9) and Wasilla (Sept. 15-16).
“We are heavily loaded in the front of the schedule, so we really have to come out strong,” Willis said.
The back half of the schedule is filled with three off-island tournaments and home matches against Palmer (Oct. 6-7).
Kodiak is hosting the monster tournament of the season — the Northern Lights Conference Championships from Nov. 2-4. The last NLC Championships to be played on The Rock was 2017.
“We hope to perform much better than the last time we hosted regions, but those games were brilliantly amazing,” Willis said. “It is so fun to play in front of Kodiak fans.”
Rounding out the varsity roster are seniors Martina Dermer and Jasmine Samson.
Willis is excited about the chemistry of the team.
“We have a team of kind humans, which I think is just as important as talent,” she said. “And they happen to be talented kind humans — that is pretty awesome.”
ROSTERS
Varsity
Seniors
Jisselle Blanco
Serenity Bushell
Martina Dermer
Luana Farmer
Darlene Luzano
Amirah Oskolkoff
Jasmine Samson
Juniors
Kate Holland
Makylla Madamba
Kamryn Price
Sophomore
Maggie Hubert
Coach — Amy Willis
Junior varsity
Junior
Kilene Sion
Teagan Cleary
Lyka Lacaste
Sophomores
Jillian Academia
Mizzy Arbues
Alyssa Arellano
Katrina Baisa
Karen Carstens
Melanie Gronn
Lily Slagle
Freshmen
Kayden Agmata
Angeli Doctolero
Coach — Rick Carman
C squad
Freshmen
Kylie Alcantara
Ava Dela Cruz
Mara Etrata
Haylie Ferguson
Fremela Garcia
Alana Martinez
Vivien Pastor
Edmelien Quiambao
Mune Shin
Rylee Simmons
Ambree Singer
Leanna Suralta
Coach — Donn Sofranes
SCHEDULE
Aug 18-19 — vs. Houston and Redington at KHS
Aug. 25-26 — vs. Soldotna at KHS
Sept. 8-9 — at Colony
Sept. 15-16 — at Wasilla
Sept. 29-30 — at West Spiketacular in Anchorage
Oct. 6-7 — vs. Palmer at KHS
Oct. 13-14 — at Grace Christian tournament in Anchorage
Oct. 20-21 — at Service/Dimond tournament in Anchorage
Nov. 2-4 — Northern Lights Conference Championships at KHS
Nov. 9-11 — 4A State Championships in Anchorage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.