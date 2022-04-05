Is there a better way to usher in a new season than opening against a big-time conference rival?
Not at all.
On Wednesday, Kodiak entertains six-time defending Northern Lights Conference champions Homer in a season-opening doubleheader at East Addition Park. The first game begins at 4 p.m.
“It’s like NASCAR. The Daytona 500 is the Super Bowl of NASCAR and that is what we are doing right from the start,” said Tom Bolen, entering his fifth year as Kodiak’s head coach.
Kodiak will waste no time seeing how it stacks up against one of the state’s premier Division II squads. The Bears have fared well against the Mariners during Bolen’s tenure. However, they have not been able to get past them at the conference tournament. Kodiak has won its last 18 regular-season NLC games but has been the conference runner-up the past three seasons.
“To be the best, you got to beat the best. I’m glad to play them right from the start,” Bolen said. “But where we will be in a month from now is way different than where we will are now.”
Kodiak graduated four impactful players who helped guide the Bears to their third-straight state tournament appearance and a fifth-place finish at the big dance.
Replacing reigning NLC player of the year Leslie Spear, Cyana Medrano, Teanna Amodo and Shalliah Capili will not be easy. Those four left huge holes to fill in Kodiak’s lineup.
“That’s a lot of talent to lose, but this year — top to bottom — we are loaded,” Bolen said.
Kodiak’s varsity roster includes many familiar faces that pushed the Bears to a 17-7 record. Back is senior Anastasia Solomon, juniors Alison Narog, Ashlyn Bolen and Britney Llorente, and sophomores Shanoah Spear, Luana Farmer and Kyla Pineda.
Spear — a first-team NLC performer last season as a catcher — will be taking over pitching duties from her older sister, Leslie.
“She is going to lead us, and she is going to do a great job. I feel like she is going to make some of these girls in our conference look foolish at the plate,” Bolen said.
Ashlyn Bolen — Tom’s daughter — and freshman Danica Howell will also see time inside the circle during the two-month season.
Bolen’s staple of turning Kodiak into a state contender has been pitching, power hitting and aggressive base running. He has not deterred from those three facets of the game with this squad. He claims this is the best hitting team since he took over the program.
However, Bolen is taking a different approach this season as he is grooming a team full of utility players. He wants every player to be able to play multiple positions and wants them to be mentally focused on overcoming any challenge.
“We have to start on ground level and get in our mind right and do things right,” Bolen said.
Rounding out Kodiak’s varsity roster will be seniors Kariona Harford and Carlie Lee, sophomore Krixhanee Diesta and freshman Kate Holland.
Bolen said he had 18 girls battling to make the varsity team, many of who have been showing up to pre-season practices since January.
“That just tells you about the mindset of these ladies,” the coach said. “They are ready to get to work and compete. They are excited to be here.”
Nyssa Russell — a former Kodiak assistant and Homer player — and Allison Wilson will assist Bolen.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday is just the beginning of a marathon week of softball on the island.
Following the doubleheader with Homer, Kodiak hosts the three-day Emerald Isle Invitational that begins Thursday at East Addition Park and Baranof Field. This will be the first time the tournament has been held since 2019.
Joining Kodiak and Homer in the field will be Colony, Wasilla, North Pole, Delta and Eagle River.
It’s a loaded field as four out of the seven teams qualified for last year’s Division II state tournament.
Kodiak will also host Thunder Mountain (April 13-16), Kenai (April 22-23) and Soldotna (May 20-21) this season.
ROSTER
Seniors
Trinity Smith
Karlona Harford
Jadin Christiansen
Annastasia Solomon
Carlie Lee
Juniors
Ashlyn Bolen
Britney Llorente
Alison Narog
Mikaela Price
Keiara Blondin
Helley Alejandro
Sophomores
Shanoah Spear
Luana Farmer
Kyla Pineda
Addalina Haagensen
Alisha Miranda
Krixhanee Diesta
Abigail Pruitt
Freshmen
Kate Holland
Danica Howell
Jillian Dornor
Scout DeVries
Calypso Solomon
Lakeisha Sanchez
Schedule
April 6 — vs. Homer in Kodiak*
April 7-9 — Emerald Isle Invitational Tournament in Kodiak
April 22-23 — vs. Kenai in Kodiak
April 28-30 — Rally in the Valley Tournament at Colony
May 5 — at Palmer
May 6 — at Houston
May 7 — at Houston and Palmer
May 20-21 — vs. Soldotna in Kodiak
May 26-28 — Northern Lights Confernce Tournament at Soldotna
June 2-4 — Division II State Championships in Anchorage
* Doubleheader
Division II
Northern Lights Conference
Homer
Houston
Kenai
Kodiak
Palmer
Soldotna
Mid Alaska
Eielson
Delta
Hutchison
Monroe
North Pole
Southeast
Juneau
Ketchikan
Sitka
Thunder Mountain
The top two teams in each conference qualify for the state tournament.
Division I
Cook Inlet
Conference
Bartlett
East
Chugiak
Dimond
Eagle River
Service
South
West
Railbelt Conference
Colony
Lathrop
Wasilla
West Valley
Four teams from the CIC and two teams from the Railbelt qualify for the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.