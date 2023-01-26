One Kodiak High School team will make their season home debut, while another will close out their season in this week’s prep sports action.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Kodiak High School team will make their season home debut, while another will close out their season in this week’s prep sports action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Kodiak girls will open their 2022-23 home schedule at 6 p.m. today against Colony. The two schools collide again at 6 p.m. Friday. Both games count in the Northern Lights Conference standings.
Not counting alumni games, this will be the first Kodiak games — boys or girls — played on The Rock this season. That’s because the 55th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament was canceled when visiting teams could not travel to Kodiak because of inclement weather on the mainland.
This will be just the start of a string of home games for the girls. The Bears will also play host to Palmer (Feb. 10-11), Anchorage Christian (Feb. 24-25), Houston (March 2-3) and the NLC Championships (March 9-11).
First up is Colony (1-1 in conference, 7-3 overall). The Knights topped Palmer (71-21) and lost to reigning NLC and 4A state champion ACS (98-54). Colony scores 55.1 points and allows 45.7 points per game.
Kodiak enters with an 0-2 conference mark, 0-6 overall. The Bears started conference play with two losses at Soldotna (63-39 and 42-37). Kodiak is paced by the 11.3 points per game from senior guard Avie Arevalo.
HOCKEY
Kodiak hockey closes out its second season with Railbelt Conference home games against Palmer Friday and Saturday at the Baranof Park ice rink. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
Palmer leads the five-team conference with a 5-1 record, 10-8-1 overall. Kodiak is fifth at 0-6, 1-10 overall.
Soldotna (5-2), Kenai (3-4) and Juneau (4-6) round out the conference standings.
Kodiak picked up its first victory of the season in its last home stand — a 4-3 win over Delta. In that game, Rowan Wyszkowski scored a pair of goals.
Kodiak will be down senior captain Noah Coulter and junior Hannah McCarthy for this weekend against Palmer. The two will be skating in the Arctic Winter Games for Team Alaska in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada. Three other Kodiak hockey players — Colin McCarthy, Michael McCarthy and Joseph Dube — will also be skating at the Arctic Winter Games. Kevin Foster was selected as an alternate.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kodiak continues its run of games on the mainland beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Eagle River. The trip concludes with NLC games at Colony Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1:30 p.m.).
Kodiak is 2-4 overall, 1-1 in the NLC. Colony is 8-3, 1-0.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.