The short season for Kodiak High School tennis ended Monday at the Region III Championships in Anchorage.
The Bears came up empty in their quest to qualify individuals for the state meet — the first time in program history that has happened.
“It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season,” Kodiak coach Steve Johnston wrote in an email. “However, I noted some progress among several of our people who should return next year.”
Moeyo Tanaka and Kori Longrich were eying a repeat trip to state but ran into Palmer’s duo of Abby Pettit and Elora Baker. Despite beating Palmer a week ago, Tanaka and Longrich fell in a close 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) girls doubles first-round match.
“Very similar teams, but they got the better of us,” Johnston wrote.
In a consolation match, Wasilla’s Sarah Palmer and Maggie Sheveland took out Tanaka and Longrich (8-0).
That was the closest match of the tournament for Kodiak.
In boys singles, Aiden Hagle fell to Colony’s Andy Christiansen (6-0, 6-0) and Palmer’s Jack Stroup (6-0, 6-1).
“Aiden is new to the game and only started tennis three weeks ago,” Johnston wrote. “He concentrates on improvement and listens intently and is trying very hard to improve his game.”
In girls singles, Sam Eufemio fell to Colony’s Brianna Littlechief (6-0, 6-3) and Alexia Francisco lost to Wasilla’s Josie Peace (6-0, 6-0).
Eufemio topped Francisco in a consolation match.
In mixed doubles, Owen Magnuson and Scout DeVries lost to Palmer’s Janessa Caldentey and Gavin Toche (6-0, 6-0) in the opening round).
“Even though the score doesn’t show it, both teams stepped up their game in the second set, and it was much more competitive than the score shows,” Johnston wrote. “Both Scout and Owen shook off much of their hesitation and Palmer at least knew they were in a match.”
Kodiak’s combo then lost to Colony’s Isabella Ornelas and Chase Combs.
“All in all, it looks like our team had jet lag for this tournament,” Johnston wrote. “I am hoping for much better results next year.”
