Kodiak’s girls played ironman soccer in its season-opening matches against Redington.
The Bears dressed only 12 players for Friday’s and Saturday’s matches at Joe Floyd Track and Field. That meant a lot of running for the 11 on the field.
Kodiak dropped both Northern Lights Conference games, 6-2 on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday. However, the Bears only trailed by two goals in both games after the first half.
The legs tired in the second half.
“It’s rough, but they did great,” Kodiak assistant coach Olivia Cabe said. “Once we have our subs, I think we will be winning a lot of these games.”
Before fatigue set in, Kodiak punched in a pair of goals — one more than it had in seven games last season.
Newcomer Elan Hilty — the fourth-place high jumper at the 2021 Division I state track and field championships — scored the first goal of her prep career, finding the net in the first half of Friday’s game that trimmed Redington’s lead to 3-1.
Bella Klier capped the scoring for Kodiak late in the second half on a breakaway goal.
“They were excited. That boosted their confidence,” Kodiak first-year head coach Kathy Simpler said.
Kodiak made several runs in the second game but failed to finish. Goalie Sheena Baraoidan kept the Bears in the game by making several spectacular saves. Redington only led 2-0 after the first 40 minutes.
“I learned that they want to play and that they are hungry for this,” Simpler said. “They work well as a team.”
Kodiak (0-2) hosts Houston April 28 and 29 at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
“We will have some things to work on before our next game and just move forward,” Simpler.
