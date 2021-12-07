Miles Dunbar, a member of Kodiak’s 2006 state championship cross country team, ran to the men’s title of the Damascus Bakeries Tucson Half-Marathon Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.
Dunbar, 32, covered the 13.1 miles in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 25 seconds, nearly three minutes in front of the runner-up finisher.
In 2006, Dunbar teamed with his brother Trevor Dunbar, Cory Pena, Lucas Fried, Sam Salus and Jordan Foster to win the Division I state cross country title. Dunbar went onto to run for Chico State University.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kodiak’s Kordell Pillans is headed back to the FCS quarterfinals.
In a wild second-round game Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana, the University of Montana football team outlasted Eastern Washington 57-41.
No. 6 Montana advances to play No. 3 James Madison on Friday in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game can be viewed on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. Alaska Standard Time. James Madison beat Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 in its second-round game.
Pillans, a 2016 graduate of Kodiak High School, is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt senior offensive guard for Montana. This is his second season with Montana after playing two seasons at Mesa Community College. In his first season in 2019, Montana fell to Weber State, 17-10, in the FCS quarterfinals.
“We have such a great team. They play with and for each other, they love each other, they love Montana,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck told the school’s athletic website. “There is no better place to be a college football player than on our sideline tonight in this stadium. It’s as good as it gets anywhere.”
Despite getting outgained 608-368, Montana led 44-28 heading into the third quarter. Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere passed for 530 yards and five touchdowns. Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey tossed three touchdown passes — two to Samuel Ake, who tallied 104 yards on five receptions.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Kodiak’s Carly Glover punched in a goal to help Liberty University earn its 29th straight victory — a 5-1 win over Arizona State University on Nov. 20.
Glover, a sophomore forward, has been spectacular in her first season at Liberty. The transfer from Merrimack College has nine goals this season as Liberty is off to a 14-0 start. The Lady Flames are ranked first in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I rankings.
“It was super exciting to see that,” Glover told the school’s website after the rankings were released. “It’s a big motivator for us. We’ve got to keep it going.”
Liberty is idle until Jan. 13 when it takes on University of Rhode Island.
