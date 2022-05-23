An unfortunate misstep by a teammate led to Marielle Mangrobang claiming Kodiak’s only title at Saturday’s Region III Track and Field Championships at Kenai High School.
Top-seeded Jisselle Blanco led the 100-meter hurdles when her trail leg caught the hurdle in the lane next to her. The hurdle tipped over, and Blanco stumbled to a third-place finish but was later disqualified as the official ruled that Blanco impeded the runner in the lane next to her.
Mangronbang passed Blanco and won her first regional title in 18.05 seconds.
“It was not the result we were hoping for, but we were excited that Marielle could take the win,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson wrote in a text message.
Blanco rebounded, placing fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.10.
Kodiak sophomore Bengt Anderson continued his impressive end-of-season run. The distance runner placed second in the 1,600 (4:44.19) and third in the 800 (2:07.66) and 3,200 (10:05.69).
Anderson’s most impressive showing came when he nearly made up 30 meters to carry Kodiak to a 3,200-meter relay victory. However, his surge fell short as Colony won in 8:37.34 — .23 seconds ahead of Kodiak.
Senior Micah Fields was second in the 3,200 (9:57.91) — two seconds back of Colony’s Matthew Rongitsch, who won the 1,600 (4:39.49) and was second in the 800 — and was fourth in the 1,600 (4:48.76).
“The 3,200 girls and boys race was incredibly hot, and we were pleased that a couple guys still ran personal bests even under challenging conditions,” Mortenson wrote.
Kodiak senior Orion Harper finished third in the shot put (48 feet, 7.5 inches), followed by Aron Bautista in fifth (42-11) and Mycus Fernandez in seventh (42-07.75).
Fernandez added a fourth in the discus (128-04), while Harper was seventh (119-07).
Junior Manuel Silva zoomed to a third in the 100 with a time of 11.89.
Kodiak’s unified team won three events. Richmon Incgontio won the long jump and the 100, while Alejandro Sorto took the shot put.
Soldotna swept the team titles. Kodiak’s boys placed fourth with 52 points, while the girls were fifth with 19 points.
Kodiak’s state qualifiers, which were announced late Sunday, will compete Friday and Saturday at the Division I championship meet at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
Boys
Team — 1. Soldotna 102; 2. Wasilla 97; 3. Colony 55; 4. Kodiak 52; 5. Palmer 23.
Kodiak results
Finals
100 — 3. Manuel Silva, 11.89 seconds.
400 — 7. Jacob Sarnowski, 56.30.
800 — 3. Bengt Anderson, 2:07.66; 7. Miles Grimes, 2:12.68.
1,600 — 2. Bengt Anderson, 4:44.19; 4. Micah Fields, 4:48.76; 8. Nick Hecht, 4:56.21; 13. Joshua Hathaway, 5:03.46; 14. Elias Litzow, 5:03.83; 15. Joseph Hathaway, 5:09.83.
3,200 — 2. Micah Fields, 9:57.91; 3. Bengt Anderson, 10:05.69; 9. Nick Hecht, 10:33.70; 10. Elias Litzow, 10:36.23; 12. Joseph Hathaway, 11:25.85; 13. Joshua Hathaway, 11:31.44.
110 hurdles — 6. Max Jensen, 18.56; 8. Matthew Macapugay, 20.25.
300 hurdles — 8. Elmar Barroga, 46.55.
400 relay — 5. Gian Saliva, Elmar Barroga, Joshua Marquez, Max Jensen, 48.95.
800 relay — 4. Gian Saliva, Matthew Macapugay, Joshua Marquez, Max Jensen, 1:45.32.
1,600 relay — 3. Miles Grimes, Manuel Silva, Gian Saliva, Jacob Sarnowski, 3:45.74.
3,200 relay — 2. Nick Hecht, Elias Litzow, Miles Grimes, Bengt Anderson, 8:37.57.
Shot put — 3 Orion Harper, 48-07.5; 5. Aron Bautista, 42-11; 7. Mycus Fernandez, 42-07.75.
Discus — 4. Mycus Fernandez, 128-04; 7. Orion Harper, 119-07; 13. Aron Bautista, 99-04.
High jump — 7. Manuel Silva, 5-00.
Long jump — 7. Elmar Barroga, 17-08; 12. Enrique Silva, 15-07.25; 15. Manuel Silva, 13-06.
Prelims
100 — 6. Manuel Silva, 12.47.
400 — 6. Jacob Sarnowski, 55.73; 9. Miles Grimes, 56.14; 12. Gian Saliva, 56.86; 16. Joshua Hathaway, 59.18.
800 — 2. Bengt Anderson, 2:06.15; 9. Miles Grimes, 2:10.81; 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:12.16; 11. Joshua Hathaway, 2:14.25.
110 hurdles — 6. Matthew Macapugay, 18.18; 7. Max Jensen, 18.53; 9. Elmar Barroga, 18.65; 10. Joshua Marquez, 19.54; 11. Sean Bruno, 19.63.
300 hurdles — 9. Elmar Barroga, 48.98; 10. Matthew Macapugay, 49.48; 11. Sean Bruno, 50.77; Joshua Marquez, DQ.
Girls
Team — 1. Soldotna 141; 2. Colony 96; 3. Palmer 56; 4. Wasilla 41; 5. Kodiak 19.
Finals
100 — 6. Avie Arevalo, 14.09
200 — 8. Avie Arevalo, 30.05.
400 — 7. Ayla Baker, 1:06.57.
1,600 — 7. Ayla Baker, 6:01.63; 9. Abigail Harver, 6:08.40; 16. Naomi Griffin, 6:40.56.
3,200 — 9. Ayla Baker, 13:09.83; 10. Abigail Harver, 13:09.98; 15. Naomi Griffin, 13:53.13.
100 hurdles — 1. Marielle Mangrobang, 18:05; 5. Sara Scott, 18.98; Jisselle Blanco, DQ.
300 hurdles — 4. Jisselle Blanco, 53.10.
400 relay — 5. Marielle Mangrobang, Avie Arevalo, Payton Callahan, Hannah McCarthy, 56.52.
1,600 relay — 3. Ayla Baker, Jisselle Blanco, Payton Callahan, Hannah McCarthy, 4:36.93.
3,200 relay — 3. Payton Callahan, Naomi Griffin, Serenity Bushell, Abigail Harver, 11:28.41.
Discus — 7. Serenity Bushell, 81-00.
Hih jump — 7. Tristian Webb, 4-04.
Long jump — 8. Marielle Mangrobang, 13-05.75.
Triple jump — 7. Sara Scott, 28-04.75.
Prelims
100 — 5. Avie Arevalo, 14.15; 10. Jisselle Blanco, 14.49.
200 — 9. Avie Arevalo, 30.05.
400 — 6. Ayla Baker, 1:06.08; 10. Hannah McCarthy, 1:09.80; 11. Payton Callahan, 1:10.26.
800 — 13. Abigail Harver, 2:47.35.
100 hurdles — 1. Jisselle Blanco, 17.98; 4. Marielle Mangrobang, 18.66; 5. Sara Scott, 18.77.
300 hurdles — 6. Jisselle Blanco, 53.78; 11. Marielle Mangrobang, 56.41; 13. Sara Scott, 58.37.
