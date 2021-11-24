With no paper on Thursday, this week’s NFL picks column comes at you a day early.
So please, contain the excitement.
Thursday is Thanksgiving, and that means football and food. I enjoy both.
Before I get to this week’s picks, I’ll unveil my top 5 Thanksgiving day dishes. Just don’t ask me to make them. I like watching the Food Network Channel, but my skills in the kitchen are not as good as Bobby Flay’s.
CHOCOLATE PIE
Yes, I’m starting with dessert. While the turkey is cooking, why not table the appetite with a slice of chocolate pie.
Grandma Clarkston, who turned 94 earlier this week, makes the best chocolate pie. I haven’t had a slice in some time, but I can taste it as I write this column.
In my senior year of college, I spent Christmas with my grandparents in the Mat-Su Valley.
Grandma Clarkston made a chocolate pie that didn’t turn out, and she didn’t want to offer it to anybody else. I shared it with her pup at the dining room table. She still reminds me of that every time I call her.
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Are you sensing a theme? Yes, I have a sweet tooth. It’s a wonder that I went 38 years before getting my first cavity.
Sweet potato casserole reminds me of my childhood Thanksgivings, where the entire family would gather, eat, share stories and laugh.
This is Momma Clarkston’s go-to dish. I could not get enough of her sweet potato casserole with frosted flakes sprinkled on top growing up.
CORNBREAD STUFFING
I like cornbread, and I like stuffing. So why not put them into one dish.
My Uncle Billy — ask Lady Human about him. He is a riot — makes a mean cornbread stuffing.
It’s a dish that I don’t get often but still cracks my top 5.
MASHED
POTATOES
It’s not Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes swimming in gravy.
Enough said.
PISTACHIO SALAD
Of course, I have to include a Lady Human classic. She loves pistachio salad. We call the dish Greenie at the Clarkston Zoo. Other people refer to it as Watergate salad or green fluff.
It’s easy to make and quite delicious and light, leaving plenty of room for chocolate pie.
With that said, I’m not sure any of these dishes will make my Thanksgiving menu as I constantly lobby for tacos.
NFL PICKS
Thanksgiving day brings three NFL games — Chicago vs. Detroit, Las Vegas vs. Dallas and Buffalo vs. New Orleans.
I was asked this week why the Lions are always on Thanksgiving day.
According to Google, George Richards bought the team in 1934 and moved it to Detroit. Then, as a marketing idea, Richards convinced NBC to broadcast a Thanksgiving day game.
So that is why we are stuck with the Lions every Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys, looking to boost their fan base, joined the holiday lineup in 1966.
As for Week 11, I went 10-5 and upped my overall mark to 102-60 (93.6 percentile on ESPN’s Pigskin Pick-em contest).
Detroit (0-9-1) over Chicago (3-7)
Dallas (7-3) over Las Vegas (5-5)
Buffalo (6-4) over New Orleans (5-5)
Cincinnati (6-4) over Pittsburgh (5-4-1)
Indianapolis (6-5) over Tampa Bay (7-3)
Carolina (5-6) over Miami (4-7)
New England (7-4) over Tennessee (8-3)
Philadephia (5-6) over N.Y. Giants (3-7)
Atlanta (4-6) over Jacksonville (2-8)
Houston (2-8) over N.Y. Jets (2-8)
L.A. Chargers (6-4) over Denver (5-5)
Green Bay (8-3) over L.A. Rams (7-3)
San Francisco (5-5) over Minnesota (5-5)
Baltimore (7-3) over Cleveland (6-5)
Seattle (3-7) over Washington (4-6)
