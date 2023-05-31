In the first game of the softball season, the nightmare scenario that kept Kodiak first-year coach Lauren Crall up at night happened — an injured player.
Sophomore Kate Holland injured her wrist while catching. The right-hander didn’t play the field for the remainder of the opening Emerald Island Invitational and was forced to bat from the left side.
The injury wasn’t severe, and Holland returned to the field in Kodiak’s next set of games, but the injury raised this question: How is a program with only 13 players going to make it through a two-month season?
“We are tough,” Holland said. “We can shake off injuries pretty well.”
Besides bumps and bruises, the players remained relatively injury-free the rest of the way. Crall is crossing her fingers that holds up for one more weekend as Kodiak enters the Division II State Softball Championships today at Cartee Fields in Anchorage.
And the 13 players the team started with have dwindled to 10.
“I want to bubble wrap these girls because this is all we got,” Crall said. They are amazing, but if we lose one of them, it throws off everything.”
What Kodiak has done with a limited roster is genuinely remarkable.
The Bears ran through the Northern Lights Conference, outscoring Homer, Kenai, Palmer, Houston and Redington 254-44 in posting a perfect 17-0 record in seven-inning games this season.
That led to Kodiak winning its first NLC title since 2014.
“What amazes me is that we started so small — barely with enough girls to commit to a whole team, to winning regions and going to state,” said junior Alliesha Miranda. “We played good and kicked butt.”
Miranda said she was hit in the shoulder blade during the season from a pitch, but she shook it off as any softball player would.
“My throws were off for a bit, but I was still good,” she said.
With a roster the size of Kodiak’s, every girl is relied on to contribute — and they have all helped lead the Bears to a 25-5 record, which counts 65-minute games.
“Every one of these girls are good in their spot and in their position in the lineup,” Crall said. “We are very lucky to have the team we have.”
Having two legit pitchers in NLC MVP Shanoah Spear and NLC second-teamer Danica Howell is also a benefit. The two have soaked up 91 ⅓ of the 100 innings Kodiak played during the regular season. Howell struck out 67 batters, while Spear fanned 59. They also share the shortstop position.
“We got really lucky having both of them and them being so interchangeable,” Crall said. “Sometimes, when I do the lineup, I don’t even know who is pitching until the game is about to start. … They are both great, and they both do a great job. That is the hardest part of me coaching them, is who is going to pitch today.”
The two pitchers will be firing fastballs to — hopefully by — hitters when the three-day tournament begins today. Kodiak opens pool play with a doubleheader against Juneau (10 a.m.) and North Pole (12:15 p.m.)
The other pole consists of Delta, Sitka and Kenai.
Half of the field — Kenai, Juneau and Sitka — were not at last year’s state tournament, as defending champion Ketchikan and state runner-up Thunder Mountain did not advance to the big dance this season.
That opens the door for Kodiak as it attempts to win its first Division II state title since 2008.
Crall’s message to the team before leaving was simple: “For them to keep doing what they are doing,” she said. “I don’t want to put the pressure on them. I want them to have fun and stay relaxed.”
at Cartee Fields in Anchorage
10 a.m. — Juneau vs. Kodiak and Delta vs. Sitka
12:15 p.m. — Kodiak vs. North Pole
2:45 p.m. — Sitka vs. kenai
5 p.m. — North Pole vs. Juneau and Kenai vs. Delta.
