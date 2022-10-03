Kodiak closed outs its football season with a 45-0 Railbelt Conference loss to North Pole Friday in North Pole.
The Bears finished with an 0-3 conference record, 0-7 overall. North Pole finished second in the conference with a 2-1 record, 6-3 overall.
The Patriots advanced to a Division II semifinal game against Northern Lights Conference champion Soldotna. The other semifinal pits Railbelt champion Lathrop against NLC runner-up Eagle River.
North Pole scored three touchdowns to open the game on drives of three plays (46 yards), three plays (59 yards) and four plays (48 yards), none of which took more than a minute.
Junior quarterback Marcus Lipari guided the offense with big plays, including a 46-yard touchdown run by Via Skipps; a 57-yard completion to Collin Drumhiller, who was dragged down at the 2-yard line; a 2-yard touchdown pass to Logan Fischer; and a 37-yard run by Skipps; and an 11-yard touchdown run by Lipari himself.
Kodiak second-year coach Taylor Masterson was ejected for drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the officials ruled an incomplete pass to one of his receivers.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner contributed to this report.
Lathrop 35, West Valley 0
Soldotna 49, Eagle River 13
