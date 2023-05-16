Hailee Henslee made sure Kodiak softball remained perfect in the Northern Lights Conference.
The slugging sophomore catcher belted a homer and a double in Kodiak’s 10-2 NLC victory over Homer Friday in Homer.
Henslee cleaned up from the third spot in the order, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. She doubled in the first inning, singled in the second and homered to left field in fourth to help Kodiak improve to 8-0 in the NLC and run its regular-season conference winning streak to 37 games.
After being blanked in the first frame, Kodiak broke the game open in the second with six runs — half coming on a bases-clearing triple from Addalina Haagensen. The left fielder added a single later in the game and scored two runs.
Aliesha Miranda, Ashyln Bolen and Kyla Pineda all had singles, while Kate Holland drove in two.
Shanoah Spear hurled a six-inning, four-hit gem while fanning 11 and walking none.
Homer — the reigning seven-time NLC champions — scored both its runs in the fifth inning.
Friday’s win completed a two-game sweep of Homer. The Bears won Thursday’s opener 16-1.
In that game, Kodiak busted out for 12 hits. Bolen went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Holland was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Spear was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Haagensen went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Danica Howell hit a triple, drove in a run and scored.
Howell also got the job done from inside the circle, tossing three no-hit innings while striking out six and walking four.
Kodiak sandwiched the Homer victories between a 12-7 nonconference win over Wasilla. Statistics were not available for that game.
Kodiak (25-6 overall) closes out the regular season and home campaign Friday and Saturday against Houston at Baranof Field.
