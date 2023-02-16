After opening the season with 15 straight away games, Kodiak’s boys basketball team will finally play a game on The Rock.
Welcome home, Bears.
Kodiak’s long-awaited home opener for the 2022-23 season comes Friday when the Bears host Wasilla for a Northern Lights Conference showdown at 7 p.m.
Playing in enemy territory hasn’t been bad for Kodiak. The Bears emerged from four trips that took them from the Kenai Peninsula to the Interior with an 8-7 overall record, 3-3 in the NLC.
The reigning NLC champions are averaging 49 points per game and have a balanced scoring attack with five players posting more than 6 points a contest.
Senior Connor Case leads the team in scoring (11.8) and made 3-pointers (25). Sophomore Kelly Ticman has hit double-digit points in seven games and is averaging 8.1 per game. Junior Aron Paguio poured in a career-high 24 points in Kodiak’s last game and is averaging 7.6 points per game. Seniors Alex Holland and John Ticman are at 7.3 and 6.7 points per game, respectively.
Wasilla (8-6, 4-1) rides into town on a five-game losing skid. The Warriors fell to 3A Grace Christian (16-2) 73-60 on Tuesday.
Wasilla’s only conference loss was to leader Colony. Kodiak and ACS sit behind the Warriors in the standings.
The two teams finish the two-game series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS
Kodiak’s girls begin a three-game in three-day stretch at 7:30 p.m. today at Eagle River.
The Wolves out of the Cook Inlet Conference are 1-8. Kodiak begins the trip with a 1-9 overall record, 1-5 in the NLC.
Kodiak plays Wasilla on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (12:30 p.m.)
Wasilla (12-2, 3-2 NLC) is third in the conference behind ACS (13-2, 4-0) and Colony (13-5, 5-2). Soldotna (8-11, 2-3), Palmer (3-14, 1-4) and Kodiak round out the standings.
Senior Avie Arevalo leads Kodiak in points per game with 10.6, followed by Serenity Bushell (7), Jisselle Blanco (5.9) and Kate Holland (5).
