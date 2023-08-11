By DEREK CLARKSTON
he Barrow football team has a tradition that after the season’s first win, the team jumps into the Arctic Ocean.
Why does this matter here in Kodiak? Here is why.
Kodiak’s third-year coach Taylor Masterson played for Barrow and later was an assistant coach on the Whalers’ 2017 Division III state championship team.
He got used to leaping into the freezing ocean.
“I want to say it is high 30s, low 40s on a good day,” Masterson said.
After two years at the helm in Kodiak, Masterson is still waiting to bring Barrow’s tradition to The Rock.
Masterson hopes to break the ice in the win column in Year 3. And he has circled Kodiak’s trip to Barrow on Sept. 16 as a potential landing spot to jump in the ocean. How sweet — or cold — would that be?
“I actually went and hopped in Mill Bay the other day, and it was 54 (degrees),” Masterson said. “That was me preparing myself for that. I told the kids I was getting ready for the Barrow game.”
Despite an inexperienced and short roster, Kodiak is primed to break through and pick up its first win since the final game of the 2019 campaign and end a 13-game skid.
That’s because Kodiak no longer has to play the big boys of Division II. In the offseason, the Alaska School Activities Association dropped Kodiak from Division II to Division III — the state’s lowest classification.
The Bears will now face Kenai, Redington, Barrow, Homer and Houston in the six-team division. The five opposing teams all have similar roster sizes, which levels the playing field.
“I feel like we are in a comfort zone where this is where we can compete, and every week is meaningful,” Masterson said.
Kodiak enters Week 1 with 25 players, but only 16 are eligible for today’s season-opener at Kenai. The nonconference game kicks at 7 p.m.
Out of the 16 players traveling to the Kenai Peninsula, only four have played high school football.
“That kind of shows where we are at with football here. We need to have some kids with experience, and that starts with the youth league but until that continues to get going, we are going to see a lot of new faces,” Masterson said.
The returning players Kodiak will be counting on to lead the young roster are juniors Robert Anderson (quarterback/linebacker), Connor Hughes (tight end/defensive line), Frank Dorner (offensive and defensive line) and senior Wade Null (offensive and defensive line).
Masterson listed senior Martin Canaveral (quarterback/defensive back), freshman Kyle Poulos-Pugal (wide receiver/defensive back), junior Nathan Bungay (running back/linebacker) and sophomore Tino Timu (offensive and defensive line) as players the nine-man coaching staff are excited to see in action.
“It’s going to be an early learning experience for these kids, but it’s also going to be an opportunity for the kids who have been around for three years,” Masterson said. “We feel like now we are in this culture change where this is what we are about, and this is what we want to be about moving forward.”
The good news for Kodiak is the first two games of the season — at Kenai and home to Houston on Aug. 18 are nonconference affairs. The Bears’ four remaining games — home against Homer (Aug. 25), Redington (Sept. 1) and Kenai (Sept. 29) and at Barrow (Sept. 16) and Houston (Sept. 23) are conference games.
The top four teams in the standings at the end of the regular season advance to the postseason, a place Kodiak hasn’t visited since 2013.
Masterson said the strength of this year’s squad will be the defensive line and is eager to see the offensive line gel as the season wears on.
“Last year, we had to put the ball up in the air because we didn’t have as much time in the backfield. By having that offensive line, I think you are going to see us put the ball on the ground a little bit more and utilize a couple more people than we were able to in the past,” Masterson said. “We don’t want to have our quarterback running for his life every other player. It happened a lot in the past and hopefully we have outgrown that.”
With the rebirth of a youth football league in Kodiak, Masterson hopes to see growth in the program. The Kodiak Football League folded in 2020 because of a lack of volunteers and participation.
Masterson said the new Kodiak Youth Football League has close to 90 players spread between tackle and flag football.
“We are still probably two years away from seeing a real transition of Kodiak football,” Masterson said. “Again, this year, the goal is to win some games.”
Roster
Seniors
Martin Canaveral, QB/DB
Matthew Macapugay, WR/DB
Tyquann Dancy, WR/DB
Phil Ferris, TE/LB
Wyatt Delgado, TE/DL
Logan Ranger, OL/DL
Jared Mendoza, OL/DL
Wade Null, OL/DL
Tino Timu, OL/DL
Juniors
Robert Andreson, QB/LB
Nathan Bungay, RB/LB
Connor Hughes, TE/DL
Gavin Peterson, TE/LB
Frank Dorner, OL/DL
Sophomores
Hezekiah Nidoy, WR/DB
Steven Pascua, RB/DB
Danny Menjivar, OL/LB
Jax Loya, TE/LB
Aaron Crandall, WR/DB
Freshmen
Kyler Poulas-Pugal, WR/DB
Tyler Cunningham, WR/DB
Oscar Boado, OL/DL
Evan Cruz, OL/DL
Daniel Farmer, OL/DL
Ayden Neth, WR/DB
Coaches
Head coach — Taylor Masterson
Offensive coordinator — Richard Gonzalez
Assistant coaches — Chris Paulson, Tom Napier, Frank Dorner, Dan Farmer, Jason Neth, Ben Southwick and Mark Vizcocho
Week 1 schedule
Division III
Homer at Barrow
Redington at Houston
Kodiak at Kenai
Division II
Chugiak at Palmer
Eagle River at North Pole
Soldotna at Lathrop
West Valley at Wasilla
Division I
East Anchorage at Juneau
Bartlett at Service
Colony at West Anchorage
South Anchorage at Dimond
