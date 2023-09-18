Inclement weather on The Rock kept Kodiak volleyball from traveling to Wasilla for a pair of Northern Lights Conference matches. 

The matches, which were slated for Friday and Saturday, will now be played Oct. 27-28 at Wasilla, according to Kodiak head coach Amy Willis. 

