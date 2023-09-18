Inclement weather on The Rock kept Kodiak volleyball from traveling to Wasilla for a pair of Northern Lights Conference matches.
The matches, which were slated for Friday and Saturday, will now be played Oct. 27-28 at Wasilla, according to Kodiak head coach Amy Willis.
Kodiak (1-3 in the NLC) is idle this weekend before traveling to the West Spiketacular in Anchorage on Sept. 29-30.
The Bears’ next conference matches are Oct. 6-7 against Palmer at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak will then play in a pair of off-island tournaments before facing Wasilla.
