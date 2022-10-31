Amaya Rocheleau and Max Robinson have been the anchors of Kodiak swimming the entire season.
The two kept it up at the Region III Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Palmer High School.
The sophomore Rocheleau was a triple-winner, securing individual titles in the 50-yard freestyle (25.04) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.54) and anchored Kodiak’s winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:43.78).
Rocheleau has now won three individual regional titles in her first two seasons.
Robinson, a sophomore, breezed to a statement victory in the 200 individual medley (2:03.33). Robinson’s time was nearly 10 seconds ahead of Soldotna’s Max Reese’s runner-up time to win his first individual regional crown.
Those two kept Kodiak atop the team standings as the Kodiak girls placed second with 74 points — 32 points behind champion Colony and 35 points in front of third-place Soldotna.
Kodiak’s boys — the defending regional champions — secured third with 52 points. Seward won all three relay events to ensure the team title with 66 points, a slim two-point victory over runner-up Colony.
The Bears picked up solid performances throughout the meet, but none more noteworthy than what Alison Narog pulled off.
Swimming with a torn labrum the entire season, Narog placed third in the 50 freestyle (25.95), and had the fastest backstroke split in the region to help Kodiak place second in the 200 medley relay (1:58.19). She also joined Rocheleau, Morgan Hagen and Emily Neo to win the 200 freestyle relay and was on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team with Hagen, Lia Jones and Rocheleau.
Hagen was impressive in her first region meet, finishing second in the 50 freestyle (25.52) and 100 backstroke (1:05.15).
On the boys’ side, James Berestoff picked up a personal-best time to finish second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.40) and was fourth in the 100 freestyle (50.71).
Jake Sarnowski shaved several seconds off his personal-best time to place third in the 200 freestyle (1:52.05) and was fourth in the 100 butterfly (56.32).
Robinson, Noah Coulter, Connor Burnside and Berestoff were second in the 200 medley relay (1:44.63).
Three divers placed in the top 8, led by Glover in fifth (329.05 points), Coulter in sixth (319.55) and Rowan Wyszkowski (262.35).
Girls
Team
1. Colony 106; 2. Kodiak 74; 3. Soldotna 39; 4. Palmer 35; 5. Kenai 26; 5. Homer 26; 7. Wasilla 20; 8. Seward 2; 8. Unalaska 2.
Kodiak results
Finals
200-yard medley relay — 2. Alison Narog, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Sofia Wood, 1:58.19.
200 freestyle — 5. Sofia Wood, 2:11.39; 8. Sam Coulter, 2:37.05.
200 individual medley — 4. Emily Neo, 2:26.86.
50 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.04; 2. Morgan Hagen, 25.52; 3. Alison Narog, 25.95.
100 butterfly — 4. Emily Neo, 1:04.89.
100 freestyle — 3. Lia Jones, 58.39.
500 freestyle — 9. Sam Coulter, 6:37.77.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Morgan Hagen, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, Amaya Rocheleau, 1:43.78.
100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:01.54; 2. Morgan Hagen, 1:05.15.
100 breaststroke — 7. Lia Jones, 1:18.63.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Amaya Rocheleau, Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Alison Narog, 3:51.80.
Boys
Team
1. Seward 66; 2. Colony 64; 3. Kodiak 52; 4. Palmer 39; 5. Kenai 36; 6. Homer 23; 7. Soldotna 20; 8. Wasilla 16; 9. Cordova 12.
Kodiak results
Finals
200-yard medley relay — 2. Max Robinson, Noah Coulter, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, 1:44.63.
200 freestyle — 3. Jake Sarnowski, 1:52.05; 7. Cody Hubert, 1:58.72.
200 individual medley — 1. Max Robinson, 2:03.33.
50 freestyle — 7. Connor Burnside, 23.99.
1-meter diving — 5. Theron Glover, 329.05; 6. Noah Coulter, 319.55; 8. Rowan Wyszkowski, 262.35.
100 butterfly — 4. Jake Sarnowski, 56.32.
100 freestyle — 4. James Berestoff, 50.71.
500 freestyle — 6. Cody Hubert, 5:17.95.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Connor Burnside, Noah Coulter, Cody Hubert, Jake Sarnowski, 1:36.10.
100 backstroke — 9. Nate Hicks, 1:15.34.
100 breaststroke — 2. James Berestoff, 1:04.40.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Max Robinson, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, Jake Sarnowski, 3:24.23.
