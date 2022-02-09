Ian Rocheleau wasn’t always the fastest swimmer in the pool. There were times when he couldn’t even finish a race.
“I remember him being under 10 years old having to be taken out of the Homer pool in the middle of the individual medley because he was choking on water and just couldn’t finish it,” Ian’s mom, Maggie Rocheleau, said.
Over time, Ian found the trick to keeping water out of his mouth and developed into one of the top boy swimmers in the history of the Kodiak High School program. He finished every race he started.
Recently, Ian signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University in the fall. He was joined at the table inside the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool by his parents — Louis and Maggie (also his coach) — and high school activities director Debbie Rohrer.
“I want to see how far it (swimming) can take me,” Ian said. “Growing up I swam because it was a way to see my friends. I got fast and started getting a little bit of success. I know I have the potential. I just want to see what that potential is.”
Ian had a tremendous senior season, being named the Region III Male Swimmer of the Year, winning an individual state title in the 100-yard breaststroke, being a member of two state-winning relays and, best of all, helping lead Kodiak to the program’s second team state title.
“One of my proudest things is going out with a state championship,” he said. “The biggest thing I am proud of is seeing swimming could take me this far.”
Ian’s persistence landed him at Northern Michigan, located in Marquette. In September, he contacted Northern’s swim coach and was told the roster was full. Ian didn’t give up. He reached out to the coach again in November and was offered a spot on the team a month later. He picked Northern over Colorado Mesa University, a school he had been in contact with since his junior season.
“It was hard to go away from that,” Ian said. “For eight months, they were at the top of my list.”
Ian was looking for a school with a good construction management program and with a swim team where he would fit in. Northern checked both of those boxes.
Before committing, he toured the campus and was impressed with the facility and his new teammates — two are from Fairbanks. Northern is home to the Superior Dome, which opened as the world’s largest wooden dome in 1991. It houses the school’s football team.
“That was a big selling point,” Ian said.
Ian said he would be swimming the individual medley and the backstroke at Northern, a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference member. His personal-best times of 51.16 seconds in the 100 backstroke and 1:54.75 in the 200 individual medley rank second all-time in school history behind only Talon Lindquist, a six-time individual state champion who competed at the University of Hawaii. Ian’s times rank among the state’s best — third all-time in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 200 IM. He is the only boy swimmer in Kodiak history other than Lindquist to make the school’s top 10 list in every swimming event.
“I still think he has a lot more speed and a lot more growth in him,” Maggie said. “He has found a program where he can grow and excel and continue to have fun.”
Both Ian’s parents have enjoyed watching their son grow and are excited he has found a swimming family that will help him reach his goals.
“It’s been pretty phenomenal for him to have so much success, but not just for him; he is a great mentor for his younger sister, Amaya,” said Ian’s dad, Louis. “He has pushed her in great ways. She has excelled with a lot of his support.”
Ian is also pushing Kodiak’s younger swimmers. He recently became a certified coach and is coaching in the Kodiak Kingfishers swim club.
“One of the things I have been super proud of him is staying in the water and being a role model to these younger kids,” Maggie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.